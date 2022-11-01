Firefighters visit St. Anthony Catholic School students

FLORENCE, S.C.— City of Florence firefighters told St. Anthony Catholic School students what to do in case of a fire or accident and showcased the capabilities of their newest fire engine Monday.

The firefighters also explained the duties of a firefighter.

The firefighters told students students they are a phone call away. Firefighters do more than fight fires. They help people in a variety of situations, including people who are stuck on elevators.

Students were able to ask questions. The firefighters answered all of them, including the dangers of being a firefighter and how to become a firefighter.

Firefighters told students their job is dangerous, but the reward of helping people makes it worth it.

The city of Florence firefighters were from Station Four, 2224 West Jody Road. Their fire truck is the newest fire truck in the city. It has a 107-foot ladder and has many uses.

Firefighters run rescues, put out fires, and sometimes operate as a ladder company for people who need to get to high buildings. People in need of a ladder are able to call the fire station and they will come out.

St. Anthony Catholic School Principal Kristine Galemmo said the students are learning about fire safety and the school invited the fire department to allow children see the information learned in class in real life.

“The firefighters came and gave our students a tour of the fire truck and we want our kids to know that there is nothing spooky or scary about fire safety,” Galemmo said. “No kid is too small to start learning about fire safety. They need to know.”

Galemmo said the information provided will always be in the students minds and if they are ever in a situation that is dangerous, they can remember the information and know how to handle the situation safely.

She added it also allowed students, who want to become firefighters, a chance to be up close and personal with what they want to become.