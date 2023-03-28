FLORENCE, S.C. — Marianne Williamson, the first candidate to register in the 2024 presidential race, said America needs a president to disrupt the status quo.

“The status quo will not disrupt itself,” she said. “This country deserves an economic U-turn. Not a little incremental change here and a little incremental change there.”

Williamson visited Florence Tuesday and spoke with a crowd of around ten people at the Showtime Event Center. She ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, but dropped out in the primaries.

She has never held political office, but Williamson is known for founding the nonprofit Project Angel Food and co-founded the nonprofit The Peace Alliance. She is also known as a public speaker and the author of 15 books, four of which have been number one on the New York Times bestsellers list.

“I’ve had a 40-year career being up close and personal with people in some of their darkest times. I know something about helping people endure crisis and transform crisis,” she said. “We need personal change and policy change.”

South Carolina, as the newly chosen first state in the Democratic primary cycle, has an important position this year to set the tone for the race to president, Williamson said.

Williamson said she is grateful to President Joe Biden for what he has done in office, but she believes America needs more fundamental change. Too often, corporate interests are considered over the interests of the people, she said.

“We’re actually not functioning as a proper democracy. We are functioning as an oligarchy,” she said.

Universal health care, free college tuition and a living wage are things “every other major country” have, Williamson said. The reason we do not have those things in America is not because they are complicated to implement but because of greed, she said.

White supremacy and the modern economic mindset of short-term profits are the two biggest threats to the county, according to Williamson. Other Democrats may try to make things safer on the margins, but she said she wants to address what she sees as root causes.

“I think that the majority of Americans feel abandoned by their government, and for good reason, because they have been,” she said.

If elected, she said she would try to get corporate influence out of politics, especially in the cabinet positions.

While she cannot do everything while in office, Williamson said that, if elected, she intends to use the bully pulpit of the president to stay true to her vision and push the policies she preached as a candidate.

She also only plans to run for a single term, freeing her up to do potentially unpopular executive orders that career politicians would not, she said.

If elected, Williamson said she would make a strong push for a quick phasing out of fossil fuels and a heavy investment in green energy. Those currently working in the fossil fuel industry need to be a priority, however, so new jobs can be found for them within the new green energy spaces, she said.

Her policies also include a trillion dollars in reparations for descendants of slaves to be allocated by a council of Black leaders from across politics, business, art and other important cultural institutions.