First Baptist Church hosts community dinner to highlight connection between church and community

FLORENCE, S.C. — Clergy, politicians, church members, and community advocates gathered in the gymnasium of First Baptist Church to honor several nonprofit organizations that have partnered with the church.

The Rev. Michael Crawford, senior pastor of First Baptist Church, was accompanied by state Sen. Mike Reichenbach in the giving of awards at the dinner.

Reichenbach, one of two guests speaking for the night, gave words of hope and encouragement.

“Community service isn’t easy,” Reichenbach said. “It isn’t convenient, and candidly, the results are not guaranteed. It is hard because there is no formulated approach to giving and serving.”

Reichenbach said the act of serving is difficult and encouraged those who are working for the community to keep going even when the results they are working towards aren’t there.

Reichenbach went on to quote a statement from Mother Teresa: “When we work hard, all day long it feels as if we are only a drop in the ocean. But if our individual drops were not in the ocean, the ocean would be dry.”

“Each of us can be a drop in the ocean, that is, the community we serve,” Reichenbach said. “Let’s never forget the impact we can have when we invest in our communities because we might be the only sustenance that that person or sector can ever find.”

Danny Nicholson, the second speaker of the night, spoke on his life story and how everything he had been through was preparing him to be the president of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home. From being adopted to a life-changing car accident, he said, it was all to prepare him.

Nicholson also spoke on the impact of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home in the community and how many children are being taken care of who would have not been otherwise.

Michelle Humphrey, a member of First Baptist church, said the event was special. She is the chief financial officer at House of Hope.

“This event was a special one,” Humphrey said. “I left government to do mission work and the work that is being done in the community through these organizations should be highlighted.”

Humphrey said she worked in government for 33 years and she felt a restlessness inside, which she said was a calling to leave government and dive into mission work.

Casa David, the director of Hope Village, said the speaker of the night, Danny Nicholson, spoke straight to her soul and encouraged her to keep going in her efforts to help and transform the community.

“He was the best speaker I ever heard in my life,” David said. “It is so wonderful to see someone with so much passion working in our community to make it a better place.”

David said it was evident that Nicholson had a love for Christ and said it is what drives him to continue to do what he does. She said the church community would be going out helping set up tiny homes Saturday.

Charles Grant, said the weekend of hope is a tremendous thing and applauded Rev, Crawford for putting it together.

“I believe it will be a great thing for the church,” Grant said. “Going out into the community is what it is all about. We as the church need to go out and meet people. “

Grant said the church has a duty to go out into the community and spread the word.

“We cant stay behind these four walls,” Grant said. “We must get out.”

The House of Hope, Mercy Medicine, Lighthouse Ministries, Child Evangelism Fellowship, and the Pee Dee Girl’s Home were all honored at the dinner. The dinner served as the start to a three-day celebration of the Harvest Hope weekend. It was followed by a Saturday of various community projects around the city and it will end Sunday with a church service.