First dig: Archeological Institute of the Pee Dee begins unearthing region's history

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The newly formed Archeological Institute of the Pee Dee is beginning to dig into the area's history.
"There's a great archeological heritage in the Pee Dee," Institute Leader Ben Zeigler said. "[It's a] very unusual part of the world in the history of the world and the history that we learn from archeology."
Zeigler added that until the institute was formed, archeological work in the Pee Dee had been piecemeal in that whenever archeologists wanted to investigate a particular site, they were able to. But, he added, there had been no organized plan to unearth the important historical sites of the Pee Dee.
The institute has a governing board with members from several local museums, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and other stakeholders in regional history.
Last week, a team of archeologists including began work on the institute's first project: determining the location of the Cashaway Baptist Church and the cemetery next to the church.
The church was founded in 1756 on a bend that existed in the Great Pee Dee River.
Zeigler said the church was likely an offshoot of the Welsh Neck Baptist Church across the Great Pee Dee River from Society Hill. Ultimately, the settlers came from up north in Pennsylvania or Delaware – the boundaries of the colonies weren't determined until the Mason-Dixon line was surveyed in the 1750s – and may have made the church here like a church there.
He said settlement in the area around the church began in the late 1730s or early 1740s and by 1756, there were enough settlers around to populate the church.
The archeologists found the location of the church on a piece of property owned by Diamond Hill Plywood and leased by David Lowe.
"They have been tremendously generous in allowing us to come out here and do the work that we've done," Zeigler said.
The name of the church and the crossing of the river provides the word "Cashua" that we use for the street in Florence and the road leading to the river in Darlington County. The ultimate source for the name "Cashaway" is unclear.
"The conventional explanation – and it goes all the way back to Bishop Alexander Gregg, who wrote the History of Old Cheraws – is they called it Cashaway because you had to pay cash to cross the ferry," Zeigler said. "That's the most asinine explanation that I've ever heard because you had to pay cash to cross at any ferry."
Zeigler said one of the oldest plats of the land identifies the area as Casawha. He said that over time that word, probably borrowed from the Native Americans who were in the area, changed into Cashaway and then eventually into the word Cashua that we use today.
The team located the church and several gravestones in a flat spot next to what appears to be a wagon road leading from the location of the former ferry to the current location of S.C. 34.
The gravestones appear to be simple rocks with initials carved in. Over time, most of them were buried in sediment but the tops of a few gave the team an idea of the location of more gravestones.
Zeigler said the church records and the diary of the minister, Evan Pugh, indicate that one of the stones belongs to Peter Kolb, who served as a Revolutionary War soldier and died in 1779 likely from either a wound or a disease. Another could belong to Elizabeth James, who died in October of 1771.
Around 1786, the church was moved across the river and became the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
The archeologists were able to determine the church's location by locating the materials the movers left behind, including wrought nails and broken bricks.
In 1818, the church was moved again to Mechanicsville, where it became the Mechanicsville Baptist Church.
However, the history of the site does not begin with the church.
The team also recovered several Indian artifacts from various periods including some from as far back as 8,000 years.
College of Charleston professor Andrew Agha provided the Morning News with an overview of how the team works to find artifacts.
He said the process began by laying out a grid system and digging three- to four-foot-deep holes every 100 feet. Agha said the next step was "light" metal detection.
Finally, the process concludes with the digging of holes 10 centimeters at a time in areas that test positive for metal and artifacts.
The team has found several rocks that have been shaped into tools like spears and knives and some pottery pieces.
Modern technology could allow the team to learn what the tools were used on and what was cooked in the pottery. And the team also uses GPS to define the location of each successful dig site and to outline the grid system.
Chris Moore of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the history of the site could go even further back.
He took the Morning News to a site near the borrow pit for the S.C. 34 road bed and showed a large section of sand that he said hadn't been exposed to the air for thousands of years. Moore said the sand would be tested to look for a spike of metal in the air that could have occurred when a comet hit the earth around 12,000 years ago.