First dig: Archeological Institute of the Pee Dee begins unearthing region's history

He said settlement in the area around the church began in the late 1730s or early 1740s and by 1756, there were enough settlers around to populate the church.

The archeologists found the location of the church on a piece of property owned by Diamond Hill Plywood and leased by David Lowe.

"They have been tremendously generous in allowing us to come out here and do the work that we've done," Zeigler said.

The name of the church and the crossing of the river provides the word "Cashua" that we use for the street in Florence and the road leading to the river in Darlington County. The ultimate source for the name "Cashaway" is unclear.

"The conventional explanation – and it goes all the way back to Bishop Alexander Gregg, who wrote the History of Old Cheraws – is they called it Cashaway because you had to pay cash to cross the ferry," Zeigler said. "That's the most asinine explanation that I've ever heard because you had to pay cash to cross at any ferry."