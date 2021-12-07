First flight: Florence One Schools' aviation program takes off

FLORENCE, S.C. – Several Florence One Schools students took to the sky Tuesday afternoon at the Florence Regional Airport.

Students enrolled in an aviation class at the Florence Advantage Academy (the Florence Career Center has been renamed) got to view the city from the air as two local pilots took the students for a short flight from the airport.

West Florence students Dominic Dawson and Abigail Buddenborg were the first two students to take off on one of the flights.

"It was kind of like a roller coaster — I'm not going to lie," Dawson said after he came back from his flight. "It was better because you can control it. It was the funnest thing ever."

He said the flight felt most like a roller coaster when the pilot put the plane's flaps down. Dawson added that takeoffs and landings are the most exhilarating part.

Buddenborg said the flight was like a dream come true. She said her favorite part was taking off.