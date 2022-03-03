First Friday Connect to be held Friday morning

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lighthouse Ministries will host its next First Friday Services Connect event Friday morning.
The event is intended to provide those experiencing homelessness or vulnerable to becoming homeless, with resources to improve themselves and their situation. This event is a partnership of approximately 20 charitable and service organizations coming together to offer help. Resources and help available includes: VA claims; assessments for alcohol, drug, or psychological problems; finding work; acquiring housing and shelter; filing Social Security Disability claims; getting IDs replaced; filing for food stamps and other benefits; and receiving referrals to other helpful and appropriate agencies. Individuals may also receive clothing and are offered food and hygiene items.
In 2021, the series helped connect over 200 families to essential resources to better their lives.
The First Friday Services Connect Event was first held in February 2012. It was established as the result of several agencies and organizations seeing a need to provide services to individuals who are experiencing homelessness or vulnerable to becoming homeless, who are struggling with maintaining their basic needs. Individuals in need in are offered access to multiple services in one location.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday morning in the First Baptist Church gymnasium at 300 S. Irby St.
For more information on this event, visit lighthouseflorence.org/how-we-serve.