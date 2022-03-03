First Friday Connect to be held Friday morning

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lighthouse Ministries will host its next First Friday Services Connect event Friday morning.

The event is intended to provide those experiencing homelessness or vulnerable to becoming homeless, with resources to improve themselves and their situation. This event is a partnership of approximately 20 charitable and service organizations coming together to offer help. Resources and help available includes: VA claims; assessments for alcohol, drug, or psychological problems; finding work; acquiring housing and shelter; filing Social Security Disability claims; getting IDs replaced; filing for food stamps and other benefits; and receiving referrals to other helpful and appropriate agencies. Individuals may also receive clothing and are offered food and hygiene items.

In 2021, the series helped connect over 200 families to essential resources to better their lives.