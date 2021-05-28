First Friday Homeless Connect event to be held next Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The next in a series of First Friday Homeless Connect events is set to return next Friday.

Lighthouse Ministries announced that the next Homeless Connect event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the gym of the First Baptist Church, located at 300 S. Irby St.

The First Friday Homeless Connect Event was first held in February 2012, and it averages 40% new participants each month.

It was established as the result of several agencies and organizations seeing a need to provide services to individuals who are homeless and struggling with maintaining their basic needs. Homeless individuals in the Pee Dee area are offered access to multiple services in one location.

Homeless, or near homeless, people can receive help with such challenges as VA claims; assessments for alcohol, drug or psychological problems; finding work; acquiring housing and shelter; filing Social Security Disability claims; getting IDs replaced; filing for food stamps and other benefits; and receiving referrals to other helpful and appropriate agencies.

Participants also can receive clothing and are offered food and hygiene items.

For more information on this event, visit Lighthouse Ministries website at lighthouseflorence.org

