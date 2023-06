FLORENCE, S.C. — Nine members of The Chancel Choir at First Presbyterian Church in Florence sang in Carnegie Hall at the Memorial Day Concert in New York City.

Joining the 200-voice choir and orchestra were Lee Nunn, Laura Anne Hofler, Emily Lake, Marsha Fincher, Curt Boswell, Fred Kunz, Stuart Snow, Jim Fincher and Ann Rodgers Chandler.

The rehearsals and concert were under the direction of renowned composer and conductor John Rutter. The choir performed Rutter’s Requiem and Rutter’s Te Deum.