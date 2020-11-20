First Reliance Bank expands financial leadership team

FLORENCE, S.C. — First Reliance Bank has hired Robert Haile as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Elizabeth Bunn as Treasurer, and elevated Jeff Paolucci into the role of Chief Risk Officer (CRO). These changes begin the first phase of building out what CEO Rick Saunders describes as a “leadership team of unprecedented depth, insight and capability” in the bank’s two decades of business.

“Elizabeth and Robert are top-tier professionals in our industry, with knowledge and insight that will be invaluable to our becoming a leading bank and establishing a regional presence, while Jeff’s experience with First Reliance over the years has helped lead us to the incredible success we are experiencing. He understands our DNA and will help us design a risk management program without sacrificing the quality banking experience our customers are accustomed to” Saunders said. “All three understand and embrace the importance of building a culture of innovation and achievement, while holding true to our high-touch, excellent service that customers expect and deserve. At this key stage in First Reliance’s journey, we are fortunate to have them on board.”