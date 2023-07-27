HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce will present a First Responders Appreciation Luncheon \Aug. 23 at the Butler Heritage Auditorium.
The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include presentations by Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, City of Hartsville Fire Chief Jeff Burr, City of Hartsville Interim Police Chief Byron Snellgrove, and Darlington County Emergency Medical Services Training and Compliance Officer Steve Thompson
Lunch will be provided by Beasley's BBQ Catering & More.
Individual luncheon ticket are $25 for chamber members and $30 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased and gifted to first responders.
Current sponsors for the event include Cody T. Mitchell for S.C. House District 65; Darlington Raceway; McGee Financial Group; Sonoco Products; SPC Credit Union; Docs Humidor, Cigar, Wine and Jazz Lounge; Hartsville; Dedicated Community Bank; Florence-Darlington Technical College; LOL STEAM Center; Palmetto Brick Company; Red Fox Brazilian Jiu Jitsu; Standing Pines Campground & RV Resort; and Beasley's BBQ Catering & More.
Sponsorships are still available. Gold sponsorships ($500) include reserved table seating for eight, four tickets for company representatives and the option to donate the other four tickets for first responders (or you keep all eight), your logo on your table, your logo on all agendas, your logo on all marketing, and special social media recognition. Silver sponsorships ($250) include reserved table seating for four. Two tickets for company representatives and the option to donate the other two tickets for first responders (or you keep all four), your name on your table, your name on all agendas, name on all marketing, and special social media recognition
To purchase tickets or to inquire about sponsorships, visit the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce at www.hartsvillechamber.org.