First responders celebrate resident's birthday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Branch of the NAACP is asking the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees to vote against the district's proposed…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Several Florence One Schools students took to the sky Tuesday afternoon at the Florence Regional Airport.
DILLON, S.C. -- Two people died Monday evening in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 north bound.
FLORENCE, S.C. – An enrollment decline of 118 students could cost Florence One Schools an additional $800,000 in state funds.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools new conduct policy will go into effect beginning Friday after the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted 6-3 Thursday evening to approve the second and final reading of its new student code of conduct policy.
SUMTER, S.C. – Officers are searching for a man, considered armed and dangerous, who slashed the throat of his 15-year-old daughter.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Bar posthumously recognized Henry Morris "Hank" Anderson Jr with the Ralph King Anderson Jr. Service Award Tuesday. Judge Anderson presented the award to Hank's wife, Leah, and his sons, Charles and Morris, at the bar's annual meeting held Wednesday afternoon in the Waters Building.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Nell Folkens has been named the 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year. Keon Aldrich, the 2020 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year, presented Folkens with the award at the Pee Dee Realtor Association's annual induction ceremony and awards dinner held Tuesday evening at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.
FLORENCE, S.C. — There was a celebration Monday afternoon at Delmae Heights Elementary School as staff received the news they had all hoped fo…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The 38th Annual Florence Lions Club Toy Run motorcycle ride Sunday wound its way through Florence about 300 riders and six minutes long -- all for a good cause.
