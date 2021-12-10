 Skip to main content
First responders celebrate resident's birthday
First responders celebrate resident's birthday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- First Responders Friday gathered at the Shrine Club in Florence to celebrate the birthday of Officer Daniel Brocks -- a resident with Down Syndrome.
