First-year teacher says science can be fun

FLORENCE -- William Korb, a first year honors biology teacher at South Florence High School’s Freshman Academy, encourages his students to embrace their “weirdness.”

“Science is fun and different,” he said. “If you can’t be a little weird, you can’t be in science.”

Florence 1 Schools started the school year on Monday.

Korb said he hopes when his students see him dressed in loud and expressive clothing or notice his multicolored manicured nails that it encourages them to not be afraid to express themselves.

“When the kids see me dressed weird and fun, I hope it inspires them to embrace their weird side and hopefully become the mad scientist I know they can be,” he said.

Korb said his first day of school mission is to make it through the day and learn what needs to be done to reach his students.

“I have honor kids and I am expecting a lot of them to pursue paths in the science field,” he said. “I want to make sure I provide them with a solid foundation to be able to be successful in any science related field they want to pursue.”

The honor students will keep him on his toes because he has to make sure the information he is providing is adequate to the level of the students, he said.

“It definitely comes with more work,” he said. "I have to make sure the students are engaged because typically honor students are more likely to lose interest when they don’t feel challenged.”

Korb said he didn’t exactly have plans to become a biology teacher, but as fate would have it, that is where he ended up.

“From the age of 10 years old, I wanted to be a veterinarian,” he said. “My parents bred dogs and we always had dogs growing up. My dream was to deal with animals and be in that field.”

Korb said he graduated from Francis Marion University and studied veterinary medicine, but did not get into veterinary school.

“Vet school is very expensive and difficult to get into,” he said.

Korb spent five years in the vet field working as a technician. He said that his for science was always there.

“It’s always been the more challenging subject and the most interesting to me,” he said. “It provided that balance of fun and challenging.”

Korb said his wife is a teacher and his in-laws are also teachers. He believes this is what turned the lightbulb on for him to intertwine his love for science with teaching.

“They were the inspiration for me to teach,” he said. “I always had teaching in the back of my mind and being surrounded by teachers pushed me in that direction even more. Teaching was always a Plan B if being a veterinarian didn’t work out. I had plans of being a college professor.”

Korb said his expectations for his students is for them to have fun, but to most importantly learn and hone their passion for science.

“As long as the kids are learning, growing and finding some positivity in this environment those are my expectations,” he said.

Korb said he wanted to cultivate his students minds and challenge them to question the world around them.

“I want to challenge the kids and help them understand that research is vital to being able to understand the world around you,” he said. “ I want them to understand that you can’t always believe what you see in a book or on Facebook.”

Korb emphasized the importance of his classroom being a no judgment zone.

“I have my nails painted and a lot of guys get made fun of for that,” he said. “I want my students to be able to come into this classroom and not have to worry about judgment and I hope they carry that principle outside of my classroom and don’t judge others.”

"We are all humans who have good days and bad days," he said. "Having someone else’s judgment on top of everything you are already dealing with is not needed. We should be able to love and accept each other and realize that we are all humans and we are all going through a tough time."