Five candidates fight for two seats on Darlington County School Board

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Five candidates are running for District 5 and 7 seats on the Darlington County School Board.

The District 5 seat is held by Richard Brewer, who is seeking re-election, and the schools represented in this district are Darlington County Institute of Technology and Darlington Middle School. Brewer will be facing Amanda Thompsen for the seat.

The elections will be held on Nov. 8.

Brewer joined the school board four years ago. He is a Christian, married for 42 years, is a father, is a Navy veteran, and is retired from General Electric.

“I am a servant to my students, teachers, and staff,” Brewer said. “I do my utmost to make their experience in the school system the best it can be.”

Amanda Thompsen was born and raised in western North Carolina, attending T.C. Roberson High School in Skyland, N.C. then studying at N.C. State University and Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta.

She and her husband moved to Hartsville in 2003 for his job at Sonoco. Shortly after, their son was born at Carolina Pines RMC and then two years later a daughter was born. The Thompsens have since made Darlington County their home. Amanda Thompsen and her children have encountered many loving and encouraging teachers, and it's through this experience that she’s grown to appreciate educators as they face challenges.

Both of her children chose to attend Mayo High School. Their educational foundations were built at Washington Street Elementary, West Hartsville Elementary and Hartsville Middle School.

The District 7 seat is held by Wanda Hassler, who is seeking re-election, and West Hartsville Elementary School is represented by this district.

Hassler will be facing Jacqueline DuBose and Jimmie E. Epling for the seat.

Wanda Hassler was born in Rockingham, N.C. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Davidson College and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Hassler served in the United States Air Force from 1983 to 1988 and reached the rank of captain.

Hassler and her husband, Terry, moved to Hartsville almost 30 years ago. Their four children all attended Darlington County schools. She has served on numerous boards in Darlington County, including the YMCA, the Billy Hardee Home for Boys, the Darlington County Education Foundation, St Luke United Methodist Staff Parish Relations, and president of the United Methodist Women. Her passion for education in Darlington County began while serving in various volunteer roles, including PTO president, co-founder and president of the Carolina Elementary School Education Foundation, co-chair of the Darlington County School District successful 2003 bond referendum and a school board representative for the 2020 South Carolina Accountability Advisory Committee. She also works as a registered nurse with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Jacqueline DuBose was born in Columbia and is the daughter of Lula Hicks and Woodrow Hicks. Her parents moved to Hartsville over 50 years ago and their family has been rooted in Hartsville ever since.

She and her siblings attended St. Mary’s School, Washington Street Elementary School, and Southside Elementary School. DuBose is a bus driver for the school district, a job she has done for over six years.

“I have observed the needs of the quality of children’s education,” DuBose said. “I feel that I can contribute to helping make changes that will benefit the children. My mission is to strive to be transparent as a board member in Darlington County School District with the wisdom of God and working alongside other board members to address the challenges, obstacles, and to help prevent the calamity like that was nationally shown.”

Jimmie Epling was born in Eastern Kentucky. He has over 40 years of library experience in a variety of roles. Epling holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education in history and economics from the University of Kentucky and a master’s degree in library science from the University of South Carolina. He earned the Kentucky certificate of management fundamentals in 2007.

He began his career in libraries at the Boyd County Public Library in Kentucky. He later worked in the reference and genealogy departments at Boyd County Public Library, cataloging the library’s historical document collection and developing a searchable computer database for the collection. He is director of the Darlington County Public Library. He began work on August 1, 2012, moving the library forward with a focus on services and technology, and making it relevant to the community.