FLORENCE, S.C. -- Five Scouts who have a combined 48 years of scouting experience, most starting as Cub Scouts before joining Scouts BSA, have earned their Eagle Scout rank.

The mother of each scout pinned on the Eagle Scout metals. Representative Jay Jordan gifted the scouts with an American flag flown over the state capitol in their honor and 1952 Eagle Scout Parks Garrison charged the Scouts to always live by the Scout Oath and Law.

First Presbyterian Church scouting ministry started in 1928 and at 95 years is one of the oldest scouting ministries in the country.

Andrew “Tannor” Buck

Buck is the 18 year old son of Ernie and Rita Buck of Darlington. He is currently a senior at Trinity Collegiate School where he is an all region baseball player. He was chosen MVP in 2019 for JV baseball, and for many years made the Dixie Youth All State Teams. Buck is a member of the National Honors Society, the National French Honors Society, and the National Society of High School Scholars. Thru his academics at Trinity Collegiate Buck has been awarded scholarships from The Darlington Lions Club, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and Santee Electric Cooperative. Buck plans to attend Clemson University in the Fall of 2023.

Buck received an all A Award from the Darlington County School District for receiving an all A report card his entire time in attendance as an elementary student. Buck attended the S.C. State House where he advocated for Darlington County on South Carolina Agriculture and Farming in the state of SC with House Agriculture Committee Chairman Davey Hoitt. He also was chosen as the Darlington County Representative for the S.C. Farm Bureau Youth Leadership Conference.

Buck has a 22 year old older brother Trae who also attended TCS, USAFA, and Clemson University, and who also has received his Eagle Scout with Troop 477.

He was selected as a Scout Flag Bearer for TCS for several senior graduation ceremonies. He has participated as a Scout in Wreaths Across America at Christmas time to make sure all veterans at Florence National Cemetery receive a wreath on their marker at Christmas. He earned his Order of the Arrow and served as a Troop Guide all while serving in Scout Troop 477.

For his Eagle Scout Project, Buck designed cedar bat boxes for the Little Brown Bat that is endangered in the Pee Dee Area. These bat boxes provide adequate housing for these animals as many of their nesting territories are being destroyed from expanding neighborhoods and industrial developments.

Wells McBride

Wells McBride is the 14-year-old son of Billy and Karen McBride. He has a younger sister, Collins. His grandparents are John and Wanda Odom, Jack and Ethel Eckenstein, and the late Bill McBride.

As an 8th grader at Sneed Middle School McBride has been involved in multiple academic and athletic endeavors. He has participated for two years in the Beta Club and as a Student Ambassador. He has played two seasons of baseball and one season of football. Outside of school, he has enjoyed shooting sporting clays with the South Carolina Youth Shooting Foundation for four seasons. McBride is an active participant in youth group and helps usher at First Presbyterian.

McBride’s path to Eagle began as a first grader at Central United Methodist Church's Cub Scout Pack 475 under leader Ed Love. After he earned the Arrow of Light, McBride moved on to Troop 477 at First Presbyterian Church. He has taken great pride to hold positions such as troop cook and patrol leader. McBride has enjoyed summer and winter camp at Camp Barstow earning 38 merit badges and three palms. In 2022, he completed his ordeal for the Order of the Arrow and in 2023 he completed his Brotherhood. In June of 2023.

McBride earned his Eagle Scout in the Fall of 2022 in just over two years at age 13. His Eagle Scout Project was completed with assistance from the City of Florence as he acquired a grant to install a cultural garden at the City Farmer’s Market. He and a group of more than 20 Scouts and friends filled the raised garden beds with rock and soil. These beds are to be rotating beds that hold multiple plants from various cultures.

“Scouting has shown me new ways to experience nature. It has taught me lots of things like leave-no-trace camping and survival techniques. Since early childhood, I have had fun outside. I enjoy sports, fishing, and hunting, as well as backpacking and camping,” McBride said.

Dylan Lambert

Lambert is the 18-year-old son of Champ and Danielle Lambert. He has two younger sisters, Tealey and Savannah and is the first Eagle Scout of the family.

Lambert graduated from the IB program at Wilson High School with double cord honors. He attends The College of Charleston will be major in physics and German. He had already earned almost a complete years’ worth of credits from his IB Classes before starting college where he made the Dean's list.

He started his Scouting career as a Tiger in Cub Scouts in first grade with Pack 476, crossed over to Scouts after the fifth grade and transitioned to First Presbyterian Troop 477 in high school. Lambert is also a member of the Order of the Arrow.

Lambert received his Bronze Eagle palm when he five additional merit badges above the 21 required for Eagle. For his Eagle project, Lambert planned and constructed a kayak launch pad at Jeffries Creek behind Naturally Outdoors. With the help of two other Scouts, his father and grandfather, he designed, built and secured the frame and added composite decking to the top.

Noah Morris

Noah Morris is the 15-year-old son of Lloyd and Jennifer Morris. He has a younger brother, Jacob, also in Troop 477. Morris is a sophomore who earns all A’s. He is a National Honor Society member and has earned multiple academic achievements. He is an active member of his youth group at Compassion Church.

Morris' path to Eagle began as a first grader in Cub Scout Pack 402 where, after completing his Tiger year, he moved to Cub Scout Pack 476 to complete his Arrow of Light and transitioned to Boy Scouts. He joined Troop 477 in 2020 where he advanced in rank during COVID by taking advantage of the many camping trips and merit badge classes offered.

Morris currently serves as senior patrol leader for Troop 477 for the second year in a row. He is a Brotherhood member of Muscogee Lodge #116 Order of the Arrow and is the current Brotherhood Chair, on the lodge ceremony team and is the current Santee Chapter Chief. Morris was presented with the Jimmy Duffy service award in 2022. This award is given to one youth each year that goes above and beyond in service to the lodge. Morris also received the BSA Lifesaving Award for saving the life of a friend who was drowning. He has earned 48 Merit Badges and 5 Eagle Palms.

He was on winter camp staff at Camp Barstow in 2022.

Morris' Eagle Scout project consisted of planning and building a dock on Jeffries Creek so that it would be easier access for kayakers.

Daniel Weber

Daniel Weber is the 18-year-old son of Jamie and Amy Weber. He is the big brother to Joshua Weber, who is currently a Life Scout. Weber is a senior at Wilson High School and will graduate in May.

Weber began his scouting adventure in the first grade as a Tiger in Pack 409 in Pamplico. He transferred to Pack 476 to finish his Cub Scout years and the started to earn belt loops. He crossed over into Boy Scouts and his final transfer to Troop 477. He was encouraged by his leaders and new friends to complete tasks and really started to enjoy the independence of Boy Scouts.

He was elected for the Order of the Arrow.

Weber's Eagle Scout Project was to construct four Wood Duck Boxes for the pond at Freedom Florence.

Weber has earned 38 Merit Badges and his Bronze, Gold & Silver Eagle Palms.