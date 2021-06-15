Five graveyards relocated north of Florence in Darlington County

Gandy and Frederick hypothesize that over time, the members of the church lost track of the previous cemetery.

Plans are being made to commemorate the cemetery.

The second graveyard is the family graveyard of Capt. William Standard, a Revolutionary War soldier who was deeded land in Darlington County in the late 1700s for his service.

An 1892 newspaper article indicates that the graveyard was located on the farm of W.E. Dargan – the Dargan Turf Farm appears to be adjacent to the Clemson property – near the location where Back Swamp and Alligator Creek drain into the pond. Unfortunately, the graveyard's location was lost over time until it was relocated by Gandy and Frederick.

The third graveyard, located near the front of the property, is a mystery.

Gandy and Frederick estimate that it is from the early to mid-1900s.

Only small pieces of tombstone remain on the site, making it impossible easily determine whose remains are buried there.

Gandy says he plans to examine public records in the coming year for clues as to who is buried at that site.

The 1892 newspaper article used to identify the Standard family cemetery also indicates that two Native American burial mounds were located near it. One of those was located in a crop field but destroyed years prior to the 1892 article. The other appears to be located in Dargans Pond but will be explored when the water level drops in the winter.

