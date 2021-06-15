Five graveyards relocated north of Florence in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Five graveyards have been relocated on a property located north of Florence in Darlington County.
Brian Gandy, director of the Darlington County Historical Commission, and Jim Frederick, a professor at Clemson University, announced Monday that they used historic records, old maps and aerial photographs and site exploration to relocate five graveyards at the Clemson University Pee Dee Research and Education Center, which is located adjacent to Dargans Pond near the Pee Dee River.
State Rep. Robert Williams said it was important to record and preserve their historic significance and honor those buried at the sites.
“Those buried in the graveyards played a significant role in making this area of the Pee Dee region what it is today.” Williams said in a news release. “We have to recognize their contributions to our past and honor them for their hard work and perseverance, often under very harsh working and living conditions. They are a part of our history which we cannot forget.”
One of the graveyards is an African American cemetery with hundreds of graves. Most of the graves are unmarked, but Gandy located records indicating farm workers and members of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church were buried in the cemetery from the Civil War until the 1950s. In the 1950s, a new church was constructed west of the previous site and a new cemetery started there.
Gandy and Frederick hypothesize that over time, the members of the church lost track of the previous cemetery.
Plans are being made to commemorate the cemetery.
The second graveyard is the family graveyard of Capt. William Standard, a Revolutionary War soldier who was deeded land in Darlington County in the late 1700s for his service.
An 1892 newspaper article indicates that the graveyard was located on the farm of W.E. Dargan – the Dargan Turf Farm appears to be adjacent to the Clemson property – near the location where Back Swamp and Alligator Creek drain into the pond. Unfortunately, the graveyard's location was lost over time until it was relocated by Gandy and Frederick.
The third graveyard, located near the front of the property, is a mystery.
Gandy and Frederick estimate that it is from the early to mid-1900s.
Only small pieces of tombstone remain on the site, making it impossible easily determine whose remains are buried there.
Gandy says he plans to examine public records in the coming year for clues as to who is buried at that site.
The 1892 newspaper article used to identify the Standard family cemetery also indicates that two Native American burial mounds were located near it. One of those was located in a crop field but destroyed years prior to the 1892 article. The other appears to be located in Dargans Pond but will be explored when the water level drops in the winter.