Five of six Pee Dee Counties unemployment claims rise last week

FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of initial unemployment claims made in the Pee Dee grew last week to reach the highest level since mid-August.

The latest numbers from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce and AccelerateSC indicate that 464 people in the six-county region applied for unemployment benefits during the week ending Oct. 10.

This is the highest number reached since Aug. 22 when 479 people applied for benefits.

The increases were largest in Darlington, Florence, Marlboro, and Dillon counties.

Darlington saw 102 of its residents apply for initial benefits, 32 higher than the week ending Oct. 3 and the first time the county has been above 100 since the week ending Aug. 15 (117).

In Florence County, 186 people applied for initial benefits last week, 23 higher than the previous week and the highest number of claims since the week prior, also 186.

Marlboro County had 39 of its residents apply for initial benefits last week, 16 higher than the previous week and the highest since the week ending Aug. 1 (68). Last week also was the first week since the end of August that the number of claims have been above 30.