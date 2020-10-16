 Skip to main content
Five of six Pee Dee Counties unemployment claims rise last week
unemployment graphic

Source: South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce

FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of initial unemployment claims made in the Pee Dee grew last week to reach the highest level since mid-August. 

The latest numbers from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce and AccelerateSC indicate that 464 people in the six-county region applied for unemployment benefits during the week ending Oct. 10. 

This is the highest number reached since Aug. 22 when 479 people applied for benefits. 

The increases were largest in Darlington, Florence, Marlboro, and Dillon counties. 

Darlington saw 102 of its residents apply for initial benefits, 32 higher than the week ending Oct. 3 and the first time the county has been above 100 since the week ending Aug. 15 (117). 

In Florence County, 186 people applied for initial benefits last week, 23 higher than the previous week and the highest number of claims since the week prior, also 186. 

Marlboro County had 39 of its residents apply for initial benefits last week, 16 higher than the previous week and the highest since the week ending Aug. 1 (68). Last week also was the first week since the end of August that the number of claims have been above 30. 

Williamsburg saw an increase of nine claims from 34 during the week ending Oct. 3 to 43 last week. 

In Marion County, two fewer residents applied for initial benefits during the week ending Oct. 10, 39, compared with 41 during the week ending Oct. 3. 

Overall, 4,884 residents of South Carolina sought initial benefits last week, the lowest number in three weeks and three out of last five weeks that the number of initial claims have been below 5,000. 

In Dillon County, 55 people applied for initial benefits, the highest since the week ending Aug. 15 (66) and the first time since Aug. 22 (52) that the number of claims has been above 50. During the week ending Oct. 3, 40 people sought initial benefits. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

