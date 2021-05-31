Five of the most recent coronavirus deaths in SC include one in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An elderly person in Florence County was one of five confirmed coronavirus deaths reported Sunday by state health officials.

No other deaths were reported in the Pee Dee. No probable deaths were reported in the state.

A COVID-19 report was not issued Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday.

On Sunday, 159 confirmed cases and 109 probable cases were reported in the state. Of those, 14 confirmed cases and 18 probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee.

Florence County led the region with 10 confirmed cases. Darlington County was next (2/11), followed nu Dillon (1/1) and Marion counties. Marlboro County reported five probable cases. Williams County reported one probable case.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 491,648 confirmed cases, 101,444 probable cases, 8,572 confirmed deaths and 1,160 probable deaths.

To date, 7,878,646 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 10,675 people were tested Friday. The positivity rate was 2.4%.