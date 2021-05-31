Five of the most recent coronavirus deaths in SC include one in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An elderly person in Florence County was one of five confirmed coronavirus deaths reported Sunday by state health officials.
No other deaths were reported in the Pee Dee. No probable deaths were reported in the state.
A COVID-19 report was not issued Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday.
On Sunday, 159 confirmed cases and 109 probable cases were reported in the state. Of those, 14 confirmed cases and 18 probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee.
Florence County led the region with 10 confirmed cases. Darlington County was next (2/11), followed nu Dillon (1/1) and Marion counties. Marlboro County reported five probable cases. Williams County reported one probable case.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 491,648 confirmed cases, 101,444 probable cases, 8,572 confirmed deaths and 1,160 probable deaths.
To date, 7,878,646 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 10,675 people were tested Friday. The positivity rate was 2.4%.
As of Friday, 3,375,395 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,918,403 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (44.7%) and 1,580,246 are fully vaccinated (36.8%).
Of the 11,295 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,597 are occupied (76.11%). Of those, 234 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (2.72%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.