Five people charged in McColl shooting

McCOLL, S.C. — Five people have been charged following an Aug. 9 shooting of a man and a pregnant woman in McColl.
Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged Dre’Qwan X. McCray, 20, with two counts of attempted murder, Devin E. Sweatt, 22, Camden E. Quick, 19, and Summer R. Holm, 18, with accessory after the fact to a felony, and Juanita P. Holm, 55, with two counts of obstructing justice.
McCray is accused of shooting the male and female in the back of a residence on an unspecified street in McColl.
Sweatt, Quick and Summer Holm are alleged to have been willing passengers in the vehicle seen leaving the scene of the shooting and failing to provide information about the shooting to the Bennettsville Police Department.
Summer's mother, Juanita, is accused of failing to provide contact information for her daughter and refusing to cooperate with law enforcement requests for information. The warrant also notes that Quick and Summer Holm left Juanita's residence after she had been contacted by law enforcement officers the first time.
If convicted of attempted murder, McCray would face up to 30 years in prison. No portion of a sentence of a person convicted of attempted murder may be suspended and probation is also prohibited.
A conviction of accessory after the fact has a sentence dependent upon the underlying felony, in this case attempted murder. Attempted murder is a Class A felony, meaning that Sweatt, Quick, and Summer Holm could face up to 15 years in prison.
Juanita Holm faces a penalty of up to a $10,000 fine, 10 years in prison, or both.
Juanita Holm was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County. She was released on a $10,000 bond according to detention center records.
The remaining suspects were booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.
The case is being investigated by the law enforcement division at the requests of the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.
The case involving Juanita Holm will be prosecuted by the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The circuit includes Horry and Georgetown Counties.
The cases of the remaining suspects will be prosecuted by the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The circuit includes Marlboro, Chesterfield, Darlington, and Dillon counties.
