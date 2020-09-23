Five people charged in McColl shooting

McCOLL, S.C. — Five people have been charged following an Aug. 9 shooting of a man and a pregnant woman in McColl.

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged Dre’Qwan X. McCray, 20, with two counts of attempted murder, Devin E. Sweatt, 22, Camden E. Quick, 19, and Summer R. Holm, 18, with accessory after the fact to a felony, and Juanita P. Holm, 55, with two counts of obstructing justice.

McCray is accused of shooting the male and female in the back of a residence on an unspecified street in McColl.

Sweatt, Quick and Summer Holm are alleged to have been willing passengers in the vehicle seen leaving the scene of the shooting and failing to provide information about the shooting to the Bennettsville Police Department.

Summer's mother, Juanita, is accused of failing to provide contact information for her daughter and refusing to cooperate with law enforcement requests for information. The warrant also notes that Quick and Summer Holm left Juanita's residence after she had been contacted by law enforcement officers the first time.