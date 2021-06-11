Five people file for Florence County Council District 6 seat

FLORENCE, S.C. – Filing opened at noon Friday in the special election to fill the remainder of Steven DeBerry's term on the Florence County Council.
Two Democrats, Louis Ashley and Kelvin Mitchell, and three Republicans, Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold, and Toney Moore, filed for the seat on Friday.
The three Republicans filed at an event held at the new Republican headquarters in the shopping center near the KFC on South Irby Street.
Filing will remain open until Monday, June 21.
The primaries are scheduled to be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Any needed runoffs would be scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 31.
In-person voter registration to vote in the primaries closes on Sunday, July 18. Mailed-in voter registration must be postmarked by Monday, July 19.
The election will be held on Nov. 2.
The election will involve parts of eight precincts: Claussen (Hopewell Presbyterian Church), Coles Crossroads (Leatherman Senior Center), Evergreen (Howe Springs Fire Station 2), Gilbert (Theodore Lester Elementary School), Mars Bluff 1 (Wallace Gregg Elementary School), Mars Bluff 2 (Woodmen of the World Hall), Mill Branch (Mill Branch AME Church) and Pamplico 1 (Pamplico Complex Fire Station).