Five people running to be next Hartsville mayor

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Five people have filed to run to replace Mel Pennington IV as the mayor of Hartsville.
Rev. J.D. Blue Sr., Casey Hancock and Stephen Peterson have joined Jordan Flowers and Justin Evans in the nonpartisan election scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Two incumbent members of the city council will face opposition in the election: Kenzie "Pete" DeLaine, elected earlier this year in a special election in District 1, will face Carolyn McCoy Govan, and Teresa Mack will face Andrew Tedder in District 3.
Councilman Bob Braddock is unopposed for reelection in District 5.
Johnsonville
Three at-large seats are up for election on the Johnsonville City Council. Incumbents Mayor Pro Tempore Jamie Altman, Councilwoman Marie Haselden and Councilman Doolittle Stone have filed to run for reelection. Also running are Olin Altman Jr., Barbara Black, April Collins and Dipen Khambhaita.
Darlington
Three seats are up for election in Darlington County, representing Wards 1, 2, and 3. Councilwoman Shelia Baccus will face Daniel Watson in Ward 1. Councilwoman Elaine Reed is unopposed in Ward 2 and Mayor Pro Tempore John Segars is unopposed in Ward 3.