 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five people running to be next Hartsville mayor
0 Comments
MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS

Five people running to be next Hartsville mayor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Five people have filed to run to replace Mel Pennington IV as the mayor of Hartsville. 

Rev. J.D. Blue Sr., Casey Hancock and Stephen Peterson have joined Jordan Flowers and Justin Evans in the nonpartisan election scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2. 

Two incumbent members of the city council will face opposition in the election: Kenzie "Pete" DeLaine, elected earlier this year in a special election in District 1, will face Carolyn McCoy Govan, and Teresa Mack will face Andrew Tedder in District 3. 

Councilman Bob Braddock is unopposed for reelection in District 5. 

Johnsonville

Three at-large seats are up for election on the Johnsonville City Council. Incumbents Mayor Pro Tempore Jamie Altman, Councilwoman Marie Haselden and Councilman Doolittle Stone have filed to run for reelection. Also running are Olin Altman Jr., Barbara Black, April Collins and Dipen Khambhaita. 

Darlington

Three seats are up for election in Darlington County, representing Wards 1, 2, and 3. Councilwoman Shelia Baccus will face Daniel Watson in Ward 1. Councilwoman Elaine Reed is unopposed in Ward 2 and Mayor Pro Tempore John Segars is unopposed in Ward 3. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work
Local News

Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work

FLORENCE, S.C. – Richard O'Malley didn't hide his feelings about virtual learning during a recent school board meeting: he said virtual learning just does not work. The Florence One Schools superintendent spoke to the district's board of trustees about why he was recommending the district adopt a mask mandate Thursday evening. In so doing, he also explained why the district did not offer a virtual option this year. 

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate
Local News

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Students in Florence One schools will be back in masks beginning Friday. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously upon the motion of Rev. E.J. McIver and a second by Elder Alexis Pipkins to approve a 60-day indoor mask mandate. 

Florence County Sheriff's deputies find six types of illegal narcotics during search
Local News

Florence County Sheriff's deputies find six types of illegal narcotics during search

FLORENCE, S.C. – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office found six types of illegal narcotics during a search executed Wednesday. The sheriff's office announced that a search of a residence on Bellingham Court yielded approximately two kilos of fentanyl, one kilo of methamphetamine, two ounces of cocaine, three ounces of crack cocaine, two ounces of heroin and eight pounds of marijuana.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert