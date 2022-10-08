 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flamingos set up to remind that it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. – To remind people it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and for them to get their yearly mammogram MUSC Health Florence decorated its front lawn with pink flamingos on Friday. Marion Medical Center also participated in the annual tradition. Both hospitals set up hundreds of flamingos at both hospitals.

FLORENCE, S.C. – To remind people it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and for them to get their yearly mammogram MUSC Health Florence decorated its front lawn with pink flamingos on Friday. Marion Medical Center also participated in the annual tradition. Both hospitals set up hundreds of flamingos at both hospitals.

The Florence Flamingos mascot “Flo” was at MUSC Health Florence to help with the celebration. Flo set up flamingos and posed for photos.

The Flamingos team President Mitchell Lister said they are proud to partner with MUSC Florence for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Oncology nurse navigator at MUSC Florence Ellen Smith said for many, many years the community at MUSC Florence has put flocks of flamingos on the front lawn to raise awareness for breast cancer research and breast cancer awareness. She said about 300 flamingos were set up.

People are also reading…

“It will be quite a sight,” she said.

“It is incredibly important to have Breast Cancer Awareness Months,” Smith said.

She said the earlier doctors can find a cancer the more treatable it is.

“We can talk cure,” she said. “And it opens up an enormous number of treatment options when it is caught early.”

“For breast cancer mammogram screenings are the best way to find an early breast cancer, treat it and find a cure.” Smith said.

She said it is extremely important to have a yearly mammogram. It can save lives.

Volunteers and staff members from Hematology Oncology at MUSC Health Florence assembled hundreds of flamingos to be set out on the front lawn of the hospital on Friday for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Hematology oncology practice manager Becky Garges said the staff sees patients who are diagnosed with various types of cancer and helps with treatment plans. Some of the most prevalent cancers are breast, lung, prostrate and colon cancers.

Director of radiology Ken Watts said, “We have the latest technology in 3D mammograms and stereotactic breast cancer biopsies with integrated specimen collection and verification to speed up the biopsy process.”

He said this combines getting the biopsy sample and confirming they got the sample, which decreases the time for the procedure.

During October the hours for mammograms are extended. To schedule a mammogram at MUSC Health Florence, call 843-674-4525.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

THE SINGING BARBER

THE SINGING BARBER

FLORENCE, S.C. — When you enter Talentedd Kutzz barbershop you will hear the buzz of clippers and the sounds of sweet melodies – which is a ra…

Florence 2 to recognize five Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Florence County School District 2 and Hannah-Pamplico High School will induct three former athletes, a coach, and a longtime administrative assistant into its athletic Hall of Fame Friday prior to Hannah-Pamplico High School home game against Latta High School. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m.

An Evening of Hope raises more than $148,000 for McLeod HOPE Fund

An Evening of Hope raises more than $148,000 for McLeod HOPE Fund

FLORENCE, S.C. -- An Evening of Hope to benefit the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research was held on Thursday, September 23, 2022, at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center Amphitheatre. The event raised more than $148,000 for the HOPE (Helping Oncology Patients Everyday) Fund.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Flocking of MUSC Health Florence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert