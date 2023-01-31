Fleming joins FDTC Area Commission

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College Tuesday announced William Fleming, Jr. was appointed to the college's area commission which serves as the college’s governing board.

“I am honored to serve the students, faculty and citizens of the Pee Dee in this capacity,” said Fleming. “A strong technical college is key to an area’s ability to recruit and retain businesses. Florence- Darlington Technical College’s array of academic programs as well as its affordability is a true asset to this region.”

Fleming will replace long-time FDTC Area Commissioner Alvin Dewitt, who served for 54 years.

“On behalf of the Area Commissioners, we are very excited to have Mr. William Fleming join the Florence-Darlington Technical College team as we strive to help the residents of the Pee Dee Region by providing an excellent opportunity to receive a quality education at a very reasonable price,” FDTC Area Commission Chairman Paul Seward said.

“I have known Mr. Fleming for over 20 years and by him agreeing to serve is yet another example of his passion to help the residents of the Pee Dee Region through his time and service. We are also very thankful for the more than 54 years of service Mr. Alvin Dewitt gave to our college as an Area Commissioner whom Mr. Fleming will be replacing with this new appointment,” Seward said.

Fleming currently serves as President and CEO of Marlboro Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (MPD), one of the largest industrial electric cooperative in the nation. MPD was formed in 2020 through the merger of Marlboro Electric Cooperative and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative.

“I look forward to working alongside other business and education leaders at FDTC, one of the best technical colleges, not just in South Carolina but in the nation,” Fleming said.

He also serves as President and CEO of Marlboro Development Team (MDT) a South Carolina based real estate developer focused on single tenant build-to-suits, value-add acquisitions, and strategic investments throughout the United States. The organization has successfully delivered more than 13 million square feet across a broad spectrum of development projects including retail, industrial, commercial, and office space.