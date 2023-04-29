FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence’s annual namesake 5K — the Flo-Town 5K — and the 200-or-so runners in it hit the streets and trails around the city’s water treatment plant on Jeffries Creek in what is likely the most scenic of the city’s numerous 5K race courses.

“It’s beautiful. Its a great opportunity to come out and see the Florence trail system. These trails are not as utilized as the main rail trail most people are familiar with, but they’re beautiful,” said Amanda Pope, marketing, communications and municipal director for Florence

The 8th annual run — the city missed a year during COVID — came about as a suggestion from the city’s wellness committee, Pope said.

“We have the most participants ever registered, 180, and we’ve already had some walk-up participants,” she said.

“We do have some city participation. We promote it with our employees and we always have a good showing with our employees and our employees are out working as well, making the trail look great, helping with registration and other things related to the race,” Pope said.

Florence police patrolled the route with the agency’s side-by-side and gave rides to those who were unable to complete the race while the Florence Fire Department provided the last-place finisher to sweep the route.

The city partners with the Florence Track Club every year and, so far, has raised more than $12,000 for the club and has fostered the love of running among the city’s youth, Pope said.

There is also, of course, another benefit of the race.

“And we’re just excited to be about to get out of the walls of the city center, get out into the community and promote community wellness,” Pope said.