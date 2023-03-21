FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 100 people turned out Monday for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Building Bridges Diversity Summit at the Florence Center.

This year’s event featured a day-long group experience in racial and cultural diversity and competence.

Among several speakers at the Summit was keynote speaker, Mike Young, director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion for the Center for Community Health Alignment and PASOs at the University of South Carolina.

“I have been a presenter at Building Bridges for several years, and appreciate the opportunity to speak to practical strategies for diversity equity and inclusion”, said Dr. Marc David, a Vice President of Academic Affairs at Florence-Darlington Technical College.

“The program continues to grow and the attendees were fully engaged and attentive,” said Les Echols, director of community and minority Enterprise with the Greater Florence Chamber.

Monday’s event was sponsored by Assurant, HopeHealth, iHeart Media and Spherion.