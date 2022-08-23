Florence 1 Schools continue to evolve, O'Malley says

FLORENCE — Florence 1 School Superintendent Richard O’Malley said people were comfortable with South Carolina’s minimally adequate educational system when he arrived at the school district in 2018.

O’Malley reviewed the changes Florence 1 School District has seen in the past four years during a speech Monday at Victor’s before the Florence Rotary Club.

South Carolina was ranked No. 47 in education when he arrived and is now ranked No. 42. He said he hoped his competitive spirit and persistence in Florence contributed to the increase.

O’Malley said he took on a disruptive approach to South Carolina’s educational status quo that wasn’t always well received by school board members and the community.

“It was a process of convincing the school board and the community that minimally adequate is not good enough for us,” he said. “That is the competitive spirit in which we went about changing everything we do.”

Change isn’t easy in South Carolina or Florence, but it can be accomplished, he said.

“Over the past four years our school district has changed completely,” he said. We have made substantial gains and we have changed the tide of what people expect in our schools and in our communities.”

Challenging the status quo has made Florence 1 schools what they are today and have given them a unique trademark.

O’Malley explained the changes that have happened over four years, and broke down the demographics of Florence 1 schools.

With more than 16,000 students, Florence 1 schools students speak 37 different languages, 51% of the population is African American, 31% of the population is white, and 18% other. O’Malley added the Hispanic demographic is on the rise in Florence 1 schools.

O’Malley further broke down a list of categories that make up Florence School District 1.

70% of students receive free or reduced lunches. There are 2,351 full time employees (the second largest employer in Florence County). There is a budget of $175 million and the consolidation with Florence 4 brought in 400 students.

O’Malley said it was important to note that 70% of students receive free or reduced lunch.

“I want you to think about that number because the one thing that determines how you are in education is teaching kids in poverty,” he said.

O’Malley said the gains that have been made are significant when put into perspective of how many children are dealing with poverty.

Teacher retainment and recruitment, O’Malley said, was another area that was important. He said employee benefits were created to understand and make the life of teachers easier.

Updated employee benefits include: paid maternity leave, paid health benefits, tuition reimbursement, bonuses/gas rebates, raises, step increases, free lunch and a perfect attendance stipend. He said teacher retainment has increased with zero vacancies in the past two years in a row.

O’Malley said it was appalling that people would have to use days or face deductions on their paychecks to raise their families.

“If we are a school system that prides itself on families and family involvement, we should be a leader in what we are trying to do,” he said.

Graduation rates over the course of four years have seen dramatic increases. O’Malley said when he first arrived, graduation rates were at 81%. Last year, he said it was 91% and it is currently 94.5%.

“That is a significant increase and we have a 70% poverty rate,” he said. “It can be done and that is the message I hope everyone receives today.”

O’Malley concluded his speech with a message that poor kids can and will learn, but it takes belief in self to make it happen.

“We chartered our own way and we said this is what is going to work for Florence,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to change the status quo. Don’t be afraid to take a look at things a little differently.”

O’Malley said the process to get Florence 1 Schools to where they are today was not an easy task, he said it took boldness and vision.