Florence 1 schools land FAA aviation grant

“This grant is going to give more students the opportunity for scholarships,” Carpenter said. “That is the big thing for us. We want to have top of the line equipment and to be able to allow more students to have the opportunity to earn their private pilot’s license while still in high school.”

Of the 16 Aviation Workforce Development Aircraft Pilots grants awarded by the FAA, only four went to public school districts; a majority of them were awarded to higher education institutions across the country. Carpenter said that a larger school district in South Carolina offers an aviation course but it is only introductory, whereas Florence One students will be able to get actual flight training.

“They stop it at the ground training and all of their students are responsible for paying for and getting their flight time on their own,” Carpenter said. “We are actually paying for our students to get that flight time.”

“We will pay Carolina Flight School to take them up and get them their flight time,” Carpenter said. “They are the certified flight instructors who will train our students and actually get them their pilots license.”