Florence 1 schools land FAA aviation grant

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded Florence One’s Advantage Academy a grant for $339,000 to go toward aviation education.
The goal of the grant is to "educate the next generation of aviation professionals across the United States in rural, suburban, and urban areas," according to the FAA grant website.
The aviation program at Advantage Academy was started in the 2021-22 school year after a needs assessment identified it as an area of interest. It is designed to build a foundational knowledge of the commercial aviation environment with the ultimate objective of producing FAA-certified private pilots.
Advantage Academy director Sarah Carpenter said that the grant will allow her and her staff to continue to build the program and provide opportunities for more students.
“We jump-started the program this year by selecting 18 students to be the inaugural class,” Carpenter said. “Before we return for second semester, we will choose students to receive a scholarship to continue flight training and complete their private pilot’s license by the end of this school year.”
Carpenter said that with the FAA grant, Florence One students will have a chance to get their license without the hefty price tag.
“This grant is going to give more students the opportunity for scholarships,” Carpenter said. “That is the big thing for us. We want to have top of the line equipment and to be able to allow more students to have the opportunity to earn their private pilot’s license while still in high school.”
Of the 16 Aviation Workforce Development Aircraft Pilots grants awarded by the FAA, only four went to public school districts; a majority of them were awarded to higher education institutions across the country. Carpenter said that a larger school district in South Carolina offers an aviation course but it is only introductory, whereas Florence One students will be able to get actual flight training.
“They stop it at the ground training and all of their students are responsible for paying for and getting their flight time on their own,” Carpenter said. “We are actually paying for our students to get that flight time.”
“We will pay Carolina Flight School to take them up and get them their flight time,” Carpenter said. “They are the certified flight instructors who will train our students and actually get them their pilots license.”
Advantage Academy counselor Bryan Dubose said that with the grant from the FAA, students can complete the licensing process and be prepared for a possible career right after high school.