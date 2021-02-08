Florence 1 Schools looks to staff to fill bus driver vacancies

Southside Middle School English teacher Robin Voss is driving for Southside. She said that she got her CDL a few years ago, when a district principal needed someone to drive students to athletic events.

“I always like learning new things, so I volunteered,” Voss said. “It was a week of classwork and then a test. You have to pass four tests at the DMV, log several hours of driving with a mentor, and then yet another test, including a 68-point inspection on the bus. Oddly, I can't back a trailer, but I can parallel park a bus.”

Voss said that as a former high school and college athlete herself, driving student athletes sounded like a great way to form connections with students outside of the classroom.

“I thought driving teams to games and being able to watch the games would not only be interesting but would let me see a different side of students,” Voss said. “The classroom student is far different from the athletic student. The pressure of grades is removed, and there's just the fun of playing the sport. For me, it's also quiet time, because while they're warming up, I work on lesson plans, or I have my Kindle and I read or take walks for some exercise.”

Having mostly driven for Wilson and Williams athletes, Voss said she will enjoy the opportunity to drive students from her school.