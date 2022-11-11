Florence 1 schools meeting state requirements in ELA, below the requirement in math

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence 1 schools are meeting state requirements in English language arts but are below the state’s average in mathematics.

On Thursday night, the Florence One School Board examined standardized test scores from the S.C. Ready to determine where Florence 1 schools are measuring up in comparison to other districts in South Carolina. The data is compiled to identify ways the district can work to close the achievement gap.

The presentation included data on how the high schools in Florence 1 are performing.

S.C. Ready is a state assessment that includes testing in English language arts and mathematics. The test is administered every spring to all students in the third through eighth grades.

Items on the S.C. Ready are aligned with the South Carolina college and career ready standards. Those standards outline what teachers are expected to teach and what students are expected to retain. There are four categories of performance: Does not meet expectations, approaches expectations, meets expectations, and exceeds expectations. There are numeric value ranges for each of the categories and it differs by grade level as well as the subject area of either English or mathematics.

Michelle McBride and Greggory Hall made the presentation to the school board.

McBride is the assistant superintendent of K-5 instruction and Hall is the assistant superintendent for sixth- to 12th-grade instruction. The presentation included data from several districts: Florence 1, Aiken, Horry, Lexington/Richland 5, Richland 2, Greenville, Beaufort, York 4, and Darlington.

York 4 is a leading district in South Carolina and Assistant Superintendent Hall said York was intentionally placed on the slide to challenge Florence 1 schools. Ultimately, Florence 1 schools have a mission to be a leading school district in the nation, but it must first lead the state. York 4 serves as a reminder.

Assistant Superintendent McBride said York 4 has a poverty rate of 19.6% and Florence 1 has a poverty rate of 67.5%. Regardless of the poverty rate, McBride said, those barriers shouldn’t deter Florence 1 from wanting to compete with the best.

In English language arts, Florence 1 schools are performing at the state level. According to the data, 88% of Florence 1 schools show growth above the state level. For the first time this year, John W. Moore, Sneed, and Southside middle schools housed sixth-graders. Moore Middle School had a slight increase of .3% on the English portion with the new factoring in of sixth-graders. The data of the other two middle schools remained the same.

Assistant superintendent McBride called the mathematics portion an area of struggle for Florence 1 schools.

“Even though mathematics is an area of struggle,” McBride said. “70% of our schools are showing growth above the state average.”

The district's goal for the mathematics portion for the current school term is to get 50% of students at the meet or exceed category. McBride said this goal has been communicated to the entire staff that makeup Florence 1 schools.

The achievement gap between whites and African American students was another area of study pulled from the S.C. Ready test results. The data was split up by English and mathematics. In English, data has shown that African Americans and white students are parallel, which means the two races are progressing at the same rate, but the achievement gap is not closing.

Florence 1 said it ultimately want the two lines to come together and make one solid line.

The data from 2016 to the present shows that the achievement gap in English for African Americans and whites decreased in 2018. Since then, the scores continue to increase.

“The two lines maintain an almost exact parallel line which means a couple of things,” Hall said. “Our students are following and progressing at the same rates, but we are not closing the gap in ELA as we are seeking to do. Although we have trended upwards, we are still concerned about that gap.”

Hall said he wanted to mention that there have been small victories in closing the gap between whites and African Americans.

Since 2019 regarding the ELA portion, there has been a gap closure in third and fourth grades. “In third grade, since 2019, the gap has closed 2.5% and in fourth grade since 2019, the gap has closed 5.7%,” he said.

“We are making gains in some areas,” Hall said. “But it is not where we want to be or ought to be.”

The trend in the achievement gap is the same regarding the mathematics portion. In 2016, African American students and whites maintained a similar pattern. There was a widening in the gap in 2019, when African Americans decreased more significantly than their white counterparts.

“There has been a slightly larger gap within the last few years,” Hall said. “That is an issue that is not only dealing with the achievement gap, but with mathematic scores as a whole.”

Hall said the decrease in mathematics scores over the years has been concerning and strategic planning is going into work to identify what is causing the scores to drop in mathematics and how to get them up to where they need to be.

The data transitioned over to high schools, and analysts looked at other standardized assessments that measure students' retention of information. High schools do not take the S.C. Ready, but they take tests that require end-of-course exams like Algebra 1, English 2, SAT, and the ACT.

According to the data that was shown, in Algebra 1, collected from Southside Middle School, Williams Middle School, Sneed Middle School, John W. Moore Middle School, South Florence High School, West Florence High, and Wilson High, only 8% of students passed the exam with an A, 11.7% received a B, 25.7% received a C, 26.4% received a D, and 28.2% received a D.

“Over 70% of our students in Algebra 1 passed with a D or better,” Hall said. “Our mark is not a D, but that is where we are.”

In English 2, with data collected from: Wilson High School, South Florence High School, and West Florence High School over 80% of students passed English 2 with a D or better, 16.2 % of students passed with an A, 20.4% of students passed with a B, 23.2% passed with a C, 22.7% passed with a D, and 17.5% received an F.

In Biology 1 with data collected from the three high schools in the area, 10.2% of students received an A, 8.7% of students received a B, 14.4 % received a C, 15.3% received a D, and 51.4% received an F.

In United States history, 12% received an A, 8.8% received a B, 13.1% received a C, 16.8% received a D, and 49.1% received an F.

In terms of ACT scores, Florence 1 schools are below the South Carolina average of a score of 18.5. Florence 1 schools have an average score of 17.4. Florence 1 schools have shown a slight increase in scores from 2019 to 2022.There has been no major increase or decrease with ACT scores in Florence 1.

SAT scores, Florence 1 is below the South Carolina average. The average SAT score according to South Carolina is 1028. The national average is 1038.

Florence 1 has an average SAT score of 969. Across the nation and in F1S, there was a decline from 2021-22 in SAT scores. The 2020-21 scores had fewer students tested due to the pandemic and test optional college programs. The scores in 2018-19 are a more accurate indicator of learning loss recovery.

The international baccalaureate program, which is housed at Wilson High School, had 101 IB exams taken in 2022. Only 23 students out of the 101 were awarded the IB diploma. This is another area that Florence 1 is working on because more students should be walking away with their IB diplomas.

Advanced Placement programs have seen an increase in enrollment. There was an increase from 383 to 418 students enrolled in AP programs from 2020-21 to 2021-2022. There has also been an increase in African American students enrolled in AP classes. The number of African Americans enrolled increased from 96 in 2020-21 to 126 in 2021-22. The Hispanic population has increased their enrollment as well. There were 22 Hispanic students enrolled in 2020-21 and presently there are 23. Lastly, there has been an increase in Asian AP students enrolled in AP courses. The number increased from 22 in 2020-21 to 23 in 2021-2022.

In other action:

The Florence One school board honored students who made perfect scores on standardized tests for the 2021-2022 school year. Twenty-four students received the highest score possible on a portion of the S.C. Ready test and six students earned a perfect score on a portion of the S.C. Pass standardized test.

Jessica Crowsen was awarded the Betty Jay Dewitt Outstanding Educator award. Crowsen has been teaching at Lester Elementary since August 2002. She graduated from Francis Marion University with a BS in early childhood education, and she is a national board-certified teacher.

The board approved field trips of the South Florence High School Wrestling Tournament; South Florence High School Softball Tournament and Delmae Elementary School Washington trip.

A memorandum of agreement between Horry Georgetown Technical College and Florence 1 Schools for dual enrollment was passed for the electrical lineman program. The program is not offered anywhere else in the area.