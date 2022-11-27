Florence 1 Schools opens new student-run Pepsi market

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence 1 Schools recently held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new F1S Pepsi Market. The student-run market, housed in the McClenaghan Administrative Annex building, is a collaboration between Pepsi-Cola of Florence, Pee Dee Food Service and the district’s Programs for Exceptional Children.

Brian Denny, assistant superintendent of exceptional children, said the market is going to be a great resource for students.

“Our students will be running the store, so they will be learning customer service, how to stock the shelves,” Denny said. “These are skills that will easily translate to a job after they finish high school.”

Kandee Shelor, F1S transition coordinator, said the market has been a wonderful collaboration.

“Our students are learning all the different parts of being a good employee,” Shelor said. “They are not only learning about how to check inventory, but they are also learning to clock in and out on time. They are learning to wear their uniform. They are greeting customers. They are also learning the vocabulary, so, what is a co-worker, what is an expiration date. This has been a fantastic way for them to learn skills that will give them success post-secondary.”

Shelor said staff at McClenaghan has been excited about the new market and all of the new options they have for food and drink items.

“The students have really enjoyed doing this and everyone has also enjoyed seeing them,” Shelor said. “Everyone is always asking, are the students here today? Some of the customers are already regulars and the students can tell you exactly what they are going to buy.”

Darryl Morris, operations manager for Pee Dee Food Service, said he is pleased with the collaboration with the district and the final result of the hard work to get the market ready.

“What we had been doing here is typical vending machines and we wanted to open a full-line market to offer more variety, fresh food items, more drink options,” Morris said. “Kandee (Shelor) and Tina (Warlock) and the kids have been awesome to work with. They’ve been very quick when we bring in items to make sure that everything scans, that everything goes in the right place and that the machines are fronted up and filled up. Just the simple ideas of the (Pepsi) thermometer and clock, the aprons, and the things that they have done, it has taken it to a whole new level. I think this is going to be a great partnership.”

F1S Superintendent Richard O’Malley said he is thankful for community partners like Pepsi of Florence and Pee Dee Food Service.

“We are so grateful that Pepsi and Pee Dee Foods were willing to work with us to create this amazing opportunity for our students,” O’Malley said. “This market is providing real-life job training for our students so that they have the employability skills that they need when they leave our district. This is just another way that we are working to put students first.”

The market is staffed by students from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. At this time, it is not open to the public but anyone who conducts business in the McClenaghan building is welcome to shop there.