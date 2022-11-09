Florence 1 Schools receives $500,000 school safety grant

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Office of the United States Attorney General has notified Florence 1 Schools that it is the recipient of a national grant award of $500,000 from the School Violence Prevention Program. The funds will be used to upgrade surveillance systems on many of the Florence 1 school campuses.

In a letter from the Justice Department, Robert E. Chapman, acting director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), indicated to Dr. Richard O’Malley, superintendent of Florence 1 Schools, that it had approved the school district’s proposal for Fiscal Year 2022 to make safety improvements.

"Our mission is advancing community policing nationwide. We prioritize this by supporting state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies as they carry out their vital public safety missions,” said Chapman.

Chapman also said the project submitted by Florence 1 Schools will contribute to the mission of the COPS Office and the greater goal of reducing crime and building trust between law enforcement and communities served.

According to Florence 1 Schools chief technology officer Kyle Jones, the majority of the funds obtained through this School Violence Prevention Program grant will go toward supplies necessary to install up-to-date video surveillance cameras districtwide.

“Florence 1 Schools prioritizes the safety and security of its students and staff,” said Jones. “A positive learning environment requires a proactive approach to school safety and is linked to improved student and school outcomes.”

Jones also said funding provided by the School Violence Prevention Program will focus on upgrades including the installation of up-to-date surveillance components district wide including several different types of IP cameras with analytic capabilities, sensors, illuminator rings, and all necessary power supplies and cabling.

“The team at the COPS Office looks forward to supporting Dr. O’Malley as he implements this important work, and I want to extend my personal appreciation to him for this effort and congratulate him on this award,” said Chapman.

“We are excited about these funds which will allow us to upgrade surveillance systems in many of our schools to further enhance the safety of our students, faculty and staff. We are eager to receive these funds and begin work on these worthwhile projects,” said O’Malley.