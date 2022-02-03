Florence 1 Schools receives $770K in grants for after school program

FLORENCE, S.C. — The after-school program at nearly a dozen Florence One Schools will expand their Arts and STEM offerings with two federal grants that total $770,000.

The money will be used to purchase equipment to enhance fine arts and STEM as well as for personnel costs, cleaning supplies and general supplies used daily by the programs.

Beverly Woods, F1S Extended Day coordinator, said she was elated to learn that Florence 1 was chosen as a recipient.

“We are absolutely thrilled to get these grants,” Woods said. “The most important thing for us is that it will allow us to make a difference in our district, for our students and our families.”

Erick Figueras, director of F1S Arts and Innovative Programs, said giving students increased exposure to the arts, especially at the elementary school level, opens up a lot of exciting opportunities for them in the future.

“The grant will provide funds to make fine arts programs more accessible at elementary schools across the district,” Figueras said. “We are particularly excited to bring band to McLaurin Elementary and expand support for the band program at Greenwood Elementary.”