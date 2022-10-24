Florence 1 Schools receives zSpace award

FLORENCE — Florence 1 Schools received a District of Distinction Award from zSpace, Inc., Monday during a ceremony at McLaurin Elementary School

ZSpace, Inc., is a technology firm based in Silicon Valley, California. The company combines elements of virtual and augmented reality in a computer learning system to enhance the learning experience for students.

Florence 1 Schools was recognized as a pioneer in preparing students for the future.

The zSpace program gives students a lifelike and immersive learning experience through the use of mixed reality in classrooms.

The program is not limited to Science, Technology, Education, and Math programs and offers Career Technical Education programs like culinary, auto and health sciences.

Anything one is able to visualize, can be pulled up in the zSpace system and modeled in a simulation for students.

Florence 1 Schools is the first in South Carolina district to receive the District of Distinction recognition. It is also the first district to implement the program in all its schools.

Three zSpace representatives presented the award to Florence 1 Schools and made three stops -- starting at McLaurin Elementary then to Royall Elementary and finishing at Moore Middle School

The representatives were Sheena Shoemaker, a zSpace Senior Customer Success Manager from Duluth, Minnesota; zSpace Regional Director Kristine George from North Carolina; and zSpace Video Producer from the San Francisco Bay area Sara Lennon.

Shoemaker said she is a former teacher who frequently used zSpace in her classroom.

“Today, we are presenting Florence 1 with the District of Distinction award,” Shoemaker said. “It is an honorary award that zSpace gives out to districts that are innovative and are willing to be on the cutting edge of technology to showcase to other schools, educators, and people in the community.”

Shoemaker said Florence 1 Schools zSpace programs are mostly focused on STEM.

“Florence is using the zSpace program as a way to motivate their students and get them energized,” Shoemaker said. “When the kids are on the STEMbus using the programs, you can just feel this contagious excitement to learn. It really makes learning fun and engaging for them.”

Florence 1 Schools is the first school district in the United States to implement one of zSpace programs called studio A3 districtwide.

Studio A3 is an application that allows students to experience model and content in 3-D where students compare, dissect, analyze and annotate thousands of 3-D models, complete hundreds of activities and create their own content.

“They are really fostering equity in this district,” Shoemaker said. “They are allowing all students the access to 3D modeling to visualize concepts in STEM.”

Florence 1 Schools STEM Director Chris Rodgers said the program gives students a chance to enter into a virtual reality.

“When students work with zSpace, they can do everything from dissecting body organs, taking a car motor apart or exploring multiple habits and different types of robotics,” Rogers said. “Our students really love to work in this 3D world because the computers make the models seem as though students could reach right into the air and grab them.”

zSpace is used in many ways.

It is available on the STEM Bus which travels to all Florence 1 Schools, computers. ZSpace programs are used at Florence 1 elementary, middle, and high schools, and zSpace training is offered to Florence 1 teachers so they may readily offer the experience to students.

“They are even able to virtually dissect a human heart,” Rodgers said. “They are doing all of these things virtually that they would have normally been doing in a regular lab setting. The program gives them a chance to practice and then get into a real lab and actually do it.”

Rodgers said the program serves as a gateway to real life experiences. One of the greatest takeaways from the program is that it motivates the students to want to learn more.

“Anything that we can add to the curriculum to help our test scores and get our kids to learn is a really good thing,” he said. “When they are having fun and learning, test scores will excel, and it is a good combination for our students.”