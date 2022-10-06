Florence 2 to recognize five Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Florence County School District 2 and Hannah-Pamplico High School will induct three former athletes, a coach, and a longtime administrative assistant into its athletic Hall of Fame Friday prior to Hannah-Pamplico High School home game against Latta High School. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The inductees are Ray Baggett, Janice Drawdy, Joseph Mack, Eric Mays, and Kirk Mays (posthumous award).

Florence 2 Superintendent Neal Vincent said the honorees represent the best of the district’s tradition of excellence in both athletics and community commitment.

“The athletes and athletic staff members we are recognizing this year define what we mean by ‘Raider pride’ in their dedication to their sports and to the community,” Vincent said. “We are proud of what they have accomplished and honored to celebrate their achievements.”

Baggett is a 1971 graduate of Hannah-Pamplico and 1975 graduate of Francis Marion, where he played basketball. In high school, he was three-year varsity letterman in football, basketball, and baseball and was most valuable player for baseball, basketball, and football.

Drawdy is a beloved member of the Hannah-Pamplico community who retired as the student information system administrator in June 2021. In addition to student information, she served as athletic secretary and administrative assistant at the high school during her 32 years of service for the district.

Drawdy also coached both junior varsity and varsity cheer during her tenure, and she organized countless homecomings, banquets, and senior nights. She continues to make a positive impact in the community and school district.

Mack is a 1974 graduate of Hannah-Pamplico High School. Mack played three years of varsity basketball, two years of varsity football, and ran track for one year. In 1974, Mack was chosen for both the North-South basketball football high school teams.

Mack is a graduate of North Carolina Central and played football as a tight end and was selected a team captain. His sum of catches made him the all-time leading catcher for tight ends in the MEAC. In addition, Mack was a 1979 Honorable Mention for the Little All-American Football Team and was the co-winner of the Herman H. Riddick Award for Academic and Athletic Excellence as well as being selected to the HBCU North-South Black College All Star Game in New Orleans, La. Mack was scouted by several NFL teams.

Mack joined the Alabama A&M football coaching staff in 1979 and stayed until 1981. There he coached three future NFL tight ends before his return in 1985 to Hannah-Pamplico High School, where he coached under his mentor, Henry M. Dixon.

Eric Mays is a 2019 graduate of Hannah-Pamplico High School. He was recruited by Guilford College to continue his education and football career. During his high school career, Mays played four years of football and basketball. He also played two years of tennis and two years of baseball. Eric Mays was an All-Region Football selection for three years. In addition, he was selected twice as All-State Football member, as well as HSSR All-State and WPDE All Zone Team. Eric Mays currently holds several school football records as well as most wins as a starting quarterback. At Guilford, he is a three-time team captain and starter.

Kirk Mays is a graduate of Olivet College in Michigan, where he played four years of football and baseball. Kirk Mays was a valuable member of the Hannah-Pamplico community in which he lived and coached. Kirk Mays coached football for 30 years and served as the high school’s athletic director and head football coach for seven years. He also coached softball for 14 years and baseball for 6 years. Kirk Mays was a softball region coach of the year for four years and baseball coach of the year for two.

The Florence 2 athletics Hall of Fame was established in 2020 with five inaugural inductees.

“Hall of Fame nominees must exemplify the highest standards of sportsmanship, ethical conduct and moral character and are evaluated based on significant and/or long-term contribution to interscholastic athletics and activities,” Jamie Johnson said. He is Florence 2 athletic director and Hannah-Pamplico High School head football coach.