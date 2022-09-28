Florence After 5 canceled

FLORENCE, S.C. — The last Florence After 5 of the 2022 season, originally scheduled for Friday, has been canceled because of forecast impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

The event will not be able to be rescheduled in 2022 due to a full slate of upcoming fall events in Downtown Florence.

“We were hopeful that Florence After 5 could continue as planned, but the forecast rain and wind gusts will prevent us from having a safe event,” said Hannah Davis, Development Manager.

Florence After 5 organizers wish to thank Platinum Season Sponsors, MUSC Florence Medical Center, Victors, and Southern Eagle Crown for their support in 2022.

Florence After 5 will return for its 13th season in 2023 on Friday, May 26 with a great lineup of entertainment, vendors, and more.

Florence After 5 runs May through September on the final Friday each month. In 2022, Florence After 5 was voted Best in the Pee Dee for “Best Outdoor Event,” “Best Local Attraction,” and “Best Concert Venue.”

For more information, visit www.florencedowntown.com or call 843-678-5912. Florence After 5 is a program of the Florence Downtown Development Corp., a 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to support the revitalization of Downtown Florence, SC and redefine the Downtown Florence Redevelopment District as the civic, cultural, and commercial center of the City of Florence and the Pee Dee Region of South Carolina.