Florence After 5 marks start of summer for downtown Florence

Rivermist

Rivermist will perform at Florence After Five today.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence After 5 returns to downtown Florence, for its 12th season, Friday with live music by Rivermist, which has has been voted best local band of Fayetteville for six years in a row.

The group is a collaboration of musicians with decades of experience, led by Greg Adair on drums and vocals. Rivermist is primarily a classic rock, R&B, variety, and party-style band. It has also dabbled in original music and was named the Vocal Group of the Year by the Canadian Country Music Association in January 2022.

“We are looking forward to bringing Florence After 5 back to the 100 block of South Dargan Street for our 2022 season. We’ve got a wonderful lineup of live music and plenty of fun for the whole family this season,” said Hannah Davis, development manager.

Florence After 5 was awarded the 2021 Best of the Pee Dee Awards from the Florence Morning News in the categories of “Best Outdoor Event, Best Local Concert, Best Place to Dance, Best Place for Live Music, and Best Concert Venue.”

This month, Florence After 5 has partnered with the Florence Flamingos to go pink. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best pink or flamingo attire. Members of the Flamingos' promotional team will be on site with activities, giveaways, and game information. The Flamingos first game of the season is Saturday.

Rain or shine, from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m., Florence After 5 is held in the 100 block of South Dargan Street in downtown Florence and takes place on the last Friday of each month May through September. Attendees are welcome to take chairs, but outside coolers are not permitted and chairs should not be left unattended.

The band takes the stage at 6 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to step into downtown restaurants and night life spots for continued entertainment and specials after the event ends at 8:30 p.m.

Admission to Florence After 5 is free compliments of Victors, MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, and Southern Barrel Brewing.

