FLORENCE, S.C. — Downtown Florence's award-winning block party returns Friday and will feature live music by Spare Change.

Spare Change hails from La Grange, N.C., and is one of the Carolinas’ most well-known party bands. Their setlist includes rock, country, funk, hip-hop, beach, classic rock, and current top-40 favorites. The high-energy and diverse band includes a horn section and electric violinist.

“Spare Change always brings such a great energy to Florence After 5, and we’re thrilled to have them back. They last performed in Florence in September 2018,” said Hannah Davis, development manager.

Florence After 5 celebrates its 13th season in 2023. Admission to Florence After 5 is free compliments of Victors, MUSC Health Florence, and Sumter Original Brewing. June’s monthly concert sponsor is the Benton House. Enjoy plenty of food from street vendors, drinks from Pepsi, and cold domestic and craft beer.

Rain or shine, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Florence After 5 happens in the 100 block of South Dargan Street in downtown Florence and takes place on the last Friday of each month May through September. Attendees are welcome to take chairs, but outside coolers are not permitted and chairs should not be left unattended.

The band takes the stage at 6 p.m. Downtown entertainment doesn’t stop just because the street festival ends. Visitors are encouraged to step into downtown restaurants and night life spots for continued entertainment and specials after the event ends at 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.florencedowntown.com or call 843-678-5912. Florence After 5 is a program of the Florence Downtown Development Corp., a 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to support the revitalization of downtown Florence and redefine the Downtown Florence Redevelopment District as the civic, cultural, and commercial center of the city of Florence and the Pee Dee region of South Carolina.