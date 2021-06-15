Florence After Five to return June 25

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence After Five is set to return next week and continue through October.
The city of Florence's downtown development corporation announced on its website that Florence After Five is scheduled to return from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25, in the 100 block of South Dargan Street.
The band for the first Florence After Five in more than a year will be Hip Pocket.
According to its website, Hip Pocket has been compared to the Band of Oz and Bill Deal and the Rhondels.
It is expected to take the stage at 6 p.m.
New for the 2021 Florence After Five will be a vaccination clinic from MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center. Also, social distancing is encouraged and the wearing of face masks when social distancing cannot be maintained is also encouraged.
The other bands scheduled to perform in 2021 are Carolina Breakers (July 30), Cat 5 Band (Aug. 27), the Embers (Sept. 24) and Chocolate Chip and Co (Oct. 27).
Food and beverages are available at the event. All food and beverage sales are made via tickets, which can be purchased at the ticket booth located near the Florence County Museum. Just look for the big ticket flag. Tickets are $1 each. Both cash and cards are accepted.
Restrooms are located in the James Allen Plaza.
Event parking is available in the free parking garage located at 150 South Irby St. and along West Evans Street and North Dargan Street, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control parking lot, or the BTC Building parking lot.
The Florence After Five events were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent event was held in October 2019. The event featured a Zombie Walk. Chocolate Chip and Company was also the band for that event.
Florence After Five is a concert series held on the last Friday of the month from April until October by the Florence Downtown Development Corporation and the city of Florence.
2021 is the 12th year since the concert series began.