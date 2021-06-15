Florence After Five to return June 25

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence After Five is set to return next week and continue through October.

The city of Florence's downtown development corporation announced on its website that Florence After Five is scheduled to return from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25, in the 100 block of South Dargan Street.

The band for the first Florence After Five in more than a year will be Hip Pocket.

According to its website, Hip Pocket has been compared to the Band of Oz and Bill Deal and the Rhondels.

It is expected to take the stage at 6 p.m.

New for the 2021 Florence After Five will be a vaccination clinic from MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center. Also, social distancing is encouraged and the wearing of face masks when social distancing cannot be maintained is also encouraged.

The other bands scheduled to perform in 2021 are Carolina Breakers (July 30), Cat 5 Band (Aug. 27), the Embers (Sept. 24) and Chocolate Chip and Co (Oct. 27).