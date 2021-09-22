 Skip to main content
Florence airport, Dillon County's Jackson Winkeler inducted into law enforcement HOF
Florence airport, Dillon County's Jackson Winkeler inducted into law enforcement HOF

Jackson Winkeler memorial

Members of the S.C. State Highway Patrol Honor Guard stand with the body of Jackson Winkeler during the Jackson Winkeler memorial on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Florence Center.

 DAVID L. YEAZELL, SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety held ceremonies Wednesday to induct 11 officers into the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame – one of whom was a Pee Dee officer.

Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler was among those inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was killed Jan. 5, 2020, as he made a traffic stop on airport property.

Winkeler was from Dillon.

Two ceremonies were conducted, one at 10 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. to formally induct the recipients into the Hall of Fame with many of their family members present.

Unlike last year’s ceremony, which inducted eight historical recipients who dated back to the 1860s, this year’s ceremony only recognized one historical inductee, J.B. McAdam, whose end-of-watch was in 1909. Of the remaining 10 officers inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2020, four died of complications from COVID-19; four officers lost their lives due to shootings in the line of duty; two died in collisions; and one by vehicle assault.

“Last year was a profoundly difficult one for the South Carolina law enforcement community as 10 officers were laid to rest,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV. “Today is a solemn occasion when we come together in this way to let their families and departments know that their memories and contributions live on as we formally induct them into the SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame and honor their service and sacrifice.”

Those inducted this year are:

  • J.B. McAdams, Anderson County Constable/Deputy U.S. Marshal, End of Watch: Feb. 20, 1909, (shooting death)
  • Corporal Andrew Gillette, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: Feb. 25, 2020 (shooting death)
  • Deputy Jeremy LaDue, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: April 12, 2020 (motor vehicle collision)
  • Sergeant Mikkos L. Newman, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: June 8, 2020 (COVID-19)
  • Master Police Officer Robert J. Hall, Columbia Police Department, End of Watch: July 14, 2020, (COVID-19)
  • Corporal Michael H. Ambrosino, Horry County Police Department, End of Watch: Aug. 19, 2020 (COVID-19)
  • Lt. Ethan R. Kaskin, Anderson Police Department, End of Watch: Sept. 25, 2020 (motor vehicle collision)
  • Officer Jacob W. Hancher, Myrtle Beach Police Department, End of Watch: October 3, 2020, (shooting death)
  • Sgt. W. Conley Jumper, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: Oct. 20, 2020 (vehicle assault)
  • Captain Johnnie Abraham Sr., State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), End of Watch: December 18, 2020 (COVID-19).
Person killed on Interstate 95 while trying call for help

FLORENCE, S.C. – A person attempting to call 911 was killed on Interstate 95 near exit 170 Tuesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that the driver of a Dodge Charger struck concrete barriers, exited his car to call for help from law enforcement officials and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to avoid the Charger. 

