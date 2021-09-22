Florence airport, Dillon County's Jason Winkeler inducted into law enforcement HOF

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety held ceremonies Wednesday to induct 11 officers into the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame – one of whom was a Pee Dee officer.

Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler was among those inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was killed Jan. 5, 2020, as he made a traffic stop on airport property.

Winkeler was from Dillon.

Two ceremonies were conducted, one at 10 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. to formally induct the recipients into the Hall of Fame with many of their family members present.

Unlike last year’s ceremony, which inducted eight historical recipients who dated back to the 1860s, this year’s ceremony only recognized one historical inductee, J.B. McAdam, whose end-of-watch was in 1909. Of the remaining 10 officers inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2020, four died of complications from COVID-19; four officers lost their lives due to shootings in the line of duty; two died in collisions; and one by vehicle assault.