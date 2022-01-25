Florence and Darlington residents head to polls to pick next state senator

FLORENCE, S.C. – Residents of most of Florence County and two precincts in Darlington County headed to the polls Tuesday to help select their next state senator.
Residents of Senate District 31 had the opportunity to cast ballots for state Rep. Jay Jordan or businessman Mike Reichenbach.
The district includes most of Florence County and two small parts of eastern Darlington County. Parts of north Florence, east Florence and the Mars Bluff area of Florence County are not included in the district. Other parts of Florence County not included in the district are Lake City (Senate District 32), Olanta and Timmonsville (both in Senate District 36).
Both candidates voted Tuesday morning.
Jordan and his wife, Tara, voted around 10 a.m. at Royall Elementary School, the site of Florence Ward 7. Reichenbach and his wife, Charisse, voted around 11 a.m. at Savannah Grove Baptist Church, the site of the precinct with the same name.
Julian Young, Florence County election director, said things were going smoothly at the polls and turnout was good for the election. The election office finished with around 1,440 in-person absentee ballots. Young said the election office began counting mail-in ballots Tuesday morning and would begin to do so again between 6:30 and 7 p.m.
Poll workers said turnout was good and things were moving along smoothly at the polls.
The seat was vacated when 41-year incumbent Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. died last year. Senate President Harvey Peeler called a special election with primaries set for Tuesday and the general election for March 29.
The results of the primary are available on SCNow.com and SCVotes.gov. They will also be provided in Thursday's Morning News.
The winner of the primary will face Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle in the March 29 general election.