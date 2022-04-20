Florence and partners take aim at vacant East Palmetto Street motel

FLORENCE, S.C. — An East Palmetto Street eyesore is one step closer to being gone and replaced with an expanded Levy Park thanks to a partnership between Florence, the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation and McLeod Health.

City leaders have scheduled a press conference at 1300 E. Palmetto St. Friday to make an announcement regarding the old Palmetto Inn, which sits just beyond the city limits but adjacent to a city park and across the street from the McLeod Health campus.

"The acquisition of the property became a possibility in late 2021," according to a media advisory from the city. "Recognizing the opportunity to improve a significant gateway entrance into Florence, the city worked closely with three great partners to address a corridor concern that had been highlighted in master plans for decades. "Both Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation and McLeod Health immediately expressed interest in working with the city to provide grant funding to facilitate the acquisition of the property to support enhancement of the eastern corridor to Florence."

"Florence County Council approved funding to help cover a significant portion of the costs associated with demolition, and (Florence) City Council has dedicated additional funding to assist with these costs as well as provide for the expansion of Levy Park and associated gateway improvements," according to the statement from the city. "Upon completion of cleanup of the property, the City of Florence will own and accept future responsibilities for maintenance of the property."

"This project is an excellent example of the success that comes from public and private community partnerships and the benefit it brings to both City and County residents," according to the media advisory.

The city has worked to get rid of the vacant motel since at least 2014 when John Jebaily, then chairman of the Parks and Beautification Commission, brought the issue before Florence City Council members.

“However, I wish to again remind council of the dilapidated, closed down motel adjacent to the playground and Levy Park,” Jebaily said to council members. “The motel houses undesirable activities within 50 feet of children playing on swing sets.”

"I think that place has a real negative effect on the growth, most especially on east Florence as well as the entrance way into the City of Florence,” the late Florence City Councilman Ed Robinson said in 2014. “All these negative factors right there that everyone can see — I think we need to put more emphasis and efforts on trying to make sure we correct that when talking about beautifying the city of Florence.”

The city at that time had applied for, but was denied, a grant to clean up the property.

In the summer of 2020 Florence's Dope Art Initiative adopted the old motel — with the blessing of the then-owner and the city — and painted several murals on it.

One of the murals honored Robinson.

"The removal of the existing blighted property and park expansion will also enhance neighborhood beautification and the quality of life for the surrounding neighborhoods," according to the city's advisory.

Florence City Manager Randy Osterman said the city still has work with DHEC to do before it can start on demolition, but asbestos abatement could start as soon as the middle of May and demolition by the early June.

Osterman said park expansion plans are at the conceptual stage and not finalized.

He also said the city does intend to annex its new property.