Florence apartment building suffers cosmetic damage in fire

STAFF REPORTS
FLORENCE, S.C. − A Florence apartment building suffered cosmetic damage Monday when children playing with matches set a flower bed ablaze.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Florence firefighters responded shortly before noon to an Ervin Court apartment building and found the exterior siding on the back of the building burning.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the burning siding on the back of the building and limit damage to the siding and two doors, said Acting Battalion Chief Kevin Coleman.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.