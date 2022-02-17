Florence apartment damaged by Thursday morning fire

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are investigating a Thursday morning fire that damaged a Florence apartment.
Florence firefighters responded at 7:26 a.m. to a reported structure fire at 413 South Church Street and arrived to find fire on the outside of the structure, according to a release from the agency.
Firefighters used a fire extinguisher to quickly handle the exterior fire and then noticed the fire had spread to the apartment's interior.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the burning apartment as they searched it for entrapment.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff. They were assisted at the scene by Florence Police and medics with Florence County EMS.