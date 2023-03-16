FLORENCE, S.C. — An early Wednesday morning fire damaged a Florence apartment.

Florence firefighters responded to a fire at 500 Woodland Drive, Apt. 41, at 4:40 a.m.

Firefighters from the ladder company forced entry into the apartment and initiated a search for residents while firefighters from engine companies launched an attack on the fire.

Firefighters had the fire controlled within 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The Florence Fire Department sent a ladder truck, three engines and command staff. They were assisted at the scene by Florence police and medics with Florence County EMS.

The fire's cause is undetermined.