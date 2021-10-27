 Skip to main content
Florence apartment destroyed by Wednesday afternoon fire
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence apartment was destroyed by fire and several others suffered smoke and water damage Wednesday afternoon.

Florence firefighters were sent shortly before 4 p.m. to the Live Florence Apartments, formerly Magnolia Trace, on Oakland Avenue.

The firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the apartment and launched an interior attack to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas of the building.

Firefighters were, at one point, forced out of the apartment by a flashover but reentered and controlled the fire.

The Florence Fire Department sent three engine companies, a ladder truck, a rescue truck and command staff. They were assisted at the scene by Florence County EMS and Florence Police Department.

