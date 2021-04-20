Florence approves of Derek Chauvin verdict

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said that every profession needed standards of accountability and that professions interacting with the public should especially be held to a standard of accountability.

“I’m very happy with the verdict,” Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore said. “I was hoping that that they would find him guilty on all charges because what he did wasn’t necessary. If you already have someone restrained, why would you have to be on their neck? They say they can’t breathe and you’re still on their neck. So, I’m very happy with the outcome.”

Elder Alexis Pipkins, a member of the Florence One Schools board, said the first thing that came to his mind was the time that Chauvin spent that prevented Floyd from breathing. He said he also thought about Emmitt Till and countless others that had been murdered and that the verdict provided an example of a civil and democratic society. He said he hoped the verdict would wake the local community up to issues of injustice.

Rosemary Parham has 27 years of criminal trail experience, experience as a state prosecutor, federal prosecutor, and criminal defense attorney.