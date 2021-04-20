Florence approves of Derek Chauvin verdict

FLORENCE, S.C. – For Florence resident and community activist Christopher McCray, the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial could only come out one way: guilty.
McCray said he really had no reaction Tuesday when Judge Peter Cahill read the verdict of a 12-member jury finding former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Wednesday afternoon.
“This verdict shouldn’t have surprised anyone,” McCray said. “Yet, it is surprising to America, because we’ve seen similar verdicts go the other way.”
McCray added that he felt the dominant society was making efforts to appease African Americans to take some of the pressure off as the country continues to struggle with a legacy of systematic racism.
McCray and Brittany Peguese were among the organizers of local protests following George Floyd’s death last year.
Peguese said the country witnessed partial justice Tuesday.
“I am grateful for every brave witness, juror and legal personnel who stood in integrity for our brother,” Peguese said. “Had George Floyd’s murder not been captured on video, I can assure you we would not be rejoicing on this day. The moment we watched through social media, Derek Chauvin kill George [Floyd], we KNEW he was guilty!”
She added that she felt there were other cases of police officers being guilty.
“The difference this time is, WE WOKE THE WORLD UP. People have been taking a stand for what’s right like never before,” Peguese said. “There was no running nor denying it this time no matter how hard they tried to change the narrative. Our hearts are full, yet a piece is still missing in the black community. Yes, we are overjoyed that evil did not prevail in this case. BUT, racism hasn’t ended here.”
She added that members of law enforcement that believe they are above the law could allow for a similar situation to happen in the future.
“Derek was made an example today, and I hope this serves as a rude awakening to any officer who abuses their authority,” she said. “Further action should be taken on officers who are passive in situations such as this, as we’ve also seen. I believe when it comes to that point, the hand of one is the hand of all. The most important thing right now is to uplift the Floyd family and celebrate their first victory today. The work isn’t done until police brutality and misconduct overall are no longer a cause of death.”
McCray and Peguese were among several Pee Dee residents and state officials to comment after the verdict was read.
S.C. Rep. Phillip Lowe, the chair of the justice subcommittee of the House Ways and Means Committee, said he believed in the court system.
“Justice prevailed,” Lowe said. “I urge our country to stop violent protests after terrible incidents like this. We need to show love for our neighbor and treat others with respect.”
He added that law enforcement officers need continued training and community support. He also asked God to strengthen the country to let us all live in peace.
The Rev. Merritt Graves, pastor of Mt. Zion AME Church, said he is happy to see justice.
“I think it is the right decision,” Graves said. “The jury has spoken. It is finally a joy to see that you don’t have to be anybody special to see justice. I am hoping this will spark our country to round up rogue law enforcement officers, and I say that as a former law enforcement officer. I am a retiree from law enforcement. I carried a gun and a badge. I hope America can move forward in a positive light and all people be treated fairly and properly by law enforcement.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina’s junior senator and one of two African Americans representing the state in Congress, said Floyd died because Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes.
“There is no question in my mind that the jury reached the right verdict,” Scott said.
He added that the outcome should provide renewed confidence in the justice system but said there is more work to be done.
Scott said that “bad apples” do not define all police officers.
“We must all come together to help repair the tenuous relationship between law enforcement and Black and minority Americans,” Scott said. “To deny the progress we’ve made is just as damaging as not making progress at all. I urge people across this nation to peacefully make their voices heard and engage in conversations that will continue to move us toward a more just America. I believe in the goodness of our country; we can and will do better.”
S.C. Rep. Terry Alexander said the guilty verdict should not have been a surprise. He said he felt the whole world saw how Chauvin’s interaction with George Floyd was done.
“I just heard a guy saw that this is a big day in the country or something,” Alexander said. “What’s so big about is everybody saw him do it and that they charged him with it.”
He also added that two families were destroyed: Floyd’s and Chauvin’s.
Florence County Councilman Waymon Mumford, a former chief of the Florence Police Department, said in listening to what all happened, he could agree with the verdict rendered by the jury.
“The officer who put his knee on someone’s neck for so many minutes was just totally uncalled for,” Mumford said.
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said that every profession needed standards of accountability and that professions interacting with the public should especially be held to a standard of accountability.
“I’m very happy with the verdict,” Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore said. “I was hoping that that they would find him guilty on all charges because what he did wasn’t necessary. If you already have someone restrained, why would you have to be on their neck? They say they can’t breathe and you’re still on their neck. So, I’m very happy with the outcome.”
Elder Alexis Pipkins, a member of the Florence One Schools board, said the first thing that came to his mind was the time that Chauvin spent that prevented Floyd from breathing. He said he also thought about Emmitt Till and countless others that had been murdered and that the verdict provided an example of a civil and democratic society. He said he hoped the verdict would wake the local community up to issues of injustice.
Rosemary Parham has 27 years of criminal trail experience, experience as a state prosecutor, federal prosecutor, and criminal defense attorney.
After the verdict of guilty was handed down in the Chauvin case, Parham said, “One thing I have learned in all my experience is to never second guess a jury verdict. They usually get it right. I was pleased to see this jury was touted as one of the most diverse ever in this type of case. This case also showed that improved technology such as body cameras makes a difference in revealing the truth.”
Rev. Leo Woodberry said justice had been done and that the jury in the country that holds justice in high esteem rendered that justice Tuesday.
“I think the verdict was fair and justice was served,” said Les Echols, director of community and minority enterprise for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Morning News reporter Ardie Arvidson contributed to this report.