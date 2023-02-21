FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 10 acres burned in two separate fires in and around Florence Sunday and Monday.

Two South Carolina Forestry Commission plow crews backed up firefighters from Windy Hill and Florence as they dealt with two fires — a 3-4 acre fire in the city limits on Malloy Street and a 14 acre fire just north of the city’s fire on McIver Road, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.

The McIver Road fire was a rekindle that had escaped its containment, said an officer with the forestry commission.

While firefighters worked to protect property threatened by the fires the plow crews put additional containment on the McIver Road blaze and cut a fire break around the Malloy Street fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blazes. Debris burning was cited by the forestry commission as the cause of the McIver Road fire. No information was available on the Malloy Street blaze.