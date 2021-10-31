 Skip to main content
Florence Area Humane Society celebrates Meow-loween
Florence Area Humane Society celebrates Meow-loween

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Area Humane Society Saturday celebrated Meow-loween with a good cause in mind -- pet adoptions.

The event, which happened at both the Jayne H. Boswell Animal Shelter and at PetSmart in Florence, featured black cats for adoption at a special price of only $31.

There were other cats and dogs up for adoption at the shelter and those attending could get a Halloween photo taken or participate in the pumpkin painting contest.

There was also a costume contest for children and pets.

The shelter at 1434 McCurdy Road is open Tuesday-Saturday from noon-5 p.m.

