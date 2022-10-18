Florence Area Humane Society gives horses a helping hand

FLORENCE – While most people associate the Florence Area Humane Society with saving unwanted dogs and cats its mission also includes caring for abused and neglected horses.

“Almost 25 years ago, we began to see a need to rescue horses,” said FAHS Director Jayne Boswell. “We received so many calls about horses in neglectful situations. A lot of them were emaciated. Some of them didn’t survive long enough for us to save them so our dream was to have a horse rescue. Hands Helping Horses is our horse rescue.”

Hands Helping Horses, located on Hewitt Cemetery Road in Effingham, consists of 20 acres of fenced in land with a barn and stalls. Volunteers feed and take care of the animals daily.

There have been as many as two dozen animals sheltered at the rescue at one time. Hands Helping Horses has approximately 20 horses and a donkey, Boswell said.

In the beginning, before acquiring the land, Boswell said it had to rely on fosters to take in horses — not everyone has a place to board a horse.

Thanks to a generous donation and the willingness of a landowner to sell her property, the Humane Society has plenty of room to board and take care of these neglected horses.

“It was a blessing,” Boswell said.

About four years ago, very unexpectedly, Marilyn Godbold left The Florence Area Humane Society money, which allowed them to purchase 20 acres from Carol Eagerton on Hewitt Cemetery Road. Eagerton already had horses on the property. Eagerton also fostered horses for the Humane Society and continues to help feed and spend time with the rescued animals.

Eagerton has several horses of her own that are located in a pasture next to the horse rescue. One day last week, she was out feeding horses a midday meal. She said some of them have special dietary needs and need more than the two daily feedings.

Eagerton said she got her first horse when she was 8-years old and has loved them ever since. She said it was time for her to scale back and was glad to help the humane society find a place for their horse rescue.

Boswell said Hands Helping Horses had to add some fencing and do some repairs. It owns fenced-in pastures on both sides of Hewitt Cemetery Road and a barn with stalls. There is eight acres on the side with the stalls and 12 acres across the road.

She said volunteers come out twice a day, morning and evening, to feed the animals. There is a lot of work to be done. Horses have to be fed and groomed, stalls cleaned and pastures maintained. A lot of the horses like attention, too.

“We love the horses we have. They are magnificent creatures, and they become very bonded to the people that take care of them,” she said.

Each horse is special. They have all ended up at the rescue because they weren’t given the care and attention they deserve.

Sadie had been treated poorly, Boswell said. She was brought to the rescue from a small enclosed area where she was left knee deep in mud. She had a broken pelvis.

Sometimes the horses seek companionship with other horses. Sadie and Lincoln, boss of the barnyard, bonded. She became Lincoln’s girlfriend. When he died, Sadie grieved and stopped eating, Boswell said. Sadie is now about 30 years old, the boss and happy.

Several years ago, Boswell said a horse was rescued from Dillon County that had been tied to a satellite dish. She was pregnant. Boswell said at the time they didn’t know if she or her baby would make it. A colt was born while in their care. The colt was later adopted.

Jack has been at the rescue for about 10 years. Boswell said he came from Williamsburg County. He had an injured eye, which had to be removed.

“We had never had an injury like that before,” she said.

They had to fix a stall up so that he couldn’t move his head and cause the eye to bleed.

“We have learned a lot about equine care over the years,” Boswell said.

She said Hands Helping Horses get calls from law enforcement and animal control about needing a place for abused or neglected animal. The animals come from the Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg area. Many of these animals are old, starving and in need of medical attention.

“Once they come to us we make a commitment to take care of them,” Boswell said. “I feel like this is their home.”

Hands Helping Horses, for some, represents their best life, she said. And for that reason, Boswell said they want to bury the horses on the property. She said so far only Lincoln couldn’t be buried there. She said it had rained heavily just prior and the ground was too wet.

When feasible, Boswell said they try to find people to adopt the horses.

When the animals arrive, Hands Helping Horses doesn’t know the horse’s history, whether it has been ridden or not. They have to be trained and that is expensive, she said.

When the horses arrive most of them are weak and underfed. When the get back up to normal weight their demeanor can change. Boswell said most people want to adopt them for their children or grandchildren.

“We have had some great adoptions,” she said. “One is now a therapy horse for handicapped children.”

At first, they didn’t charge an adoption fee. She said they were just looking for a suitable home for the horses. Now, they hope to recover some of what they spent caring for this animal so they can continue to care for others.

“Horses are a big expense,” Boswell said. “And a lot of people only look at the cost of purchasing a horse. It goes way beyond that in daily care. There is horse feed. There’s hay. There are farriers to take care of their hooves. There’s vet care that is needed. A horse is a big responsibility, and I think a lot of people don’t realize that when they acquire one. So that is sometime how we have ended up with them.”

Boswell said the Humane Society’s and vet bill is about $6,000 to $8,000 annually, and medicine is probably about $3,000. Their hay bill averages about $5,000 to $6,000 a year. Feed is about $500-$600 a month. Farrier bills are $800 every six weeks.

Boswell said they would love to have donations to help with the care of these horses.

“If someone wanted to sponsor a horse and make a monthly donation to buy feed and take care of their vet bills, we would love to have folks help us with all that,” Boswell said.

Boswell encourages parents and school groups to bring young people to visit the horses. She said the next generation needs to help these animals.

“We want them to develop a love for these animals,” Boswell said.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday,the Florence Area Humane Society will give families an opportunity to bring their children to the Hands Helping Horses rescue for Pumpkins and Ponies. There will be a magic pumpkin patch, photos with ponies, hayrides, crafts and food.

Donations will benefit the Florence Area Humane Society and Hands Helping Horses. Hands Helping Horses is located at 4473 Hewitt Cemetery Road, Effingham.