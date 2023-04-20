FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Area Humane Society is holding a grand opening dedication ceremony for the newly renovated cat porch at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Jayne T. Boswell Animal Shelter at 1434 McCurdy Road.

“Over the past years shelter design has moved to accommodate both animal welfare and animal well-being. Our shelter is 11 years old. We feel it is overdue for renovation and updates for animal enrichment. We are so appreciative of the tremendous support we’ve received from members of the community to update the cat porch 'catio' for both the cats and the shelter visitors to enjoy,” said Jayne Boswell, president of the Florence Area Humane Society.

Credit for the freshly designed catio, according to an announcement from the group, goes to Pam Rhoads, a volunteer at the shelter, who created the design for the Florence Area Humane Society board. Volunteers who built cat wall climbs, towers, and shelving included Michael Hearne, Debbie Chapman, Reuben Hewitt, David Boulware, and Matthew Rhoads. The room decals were made by StripeIt and installed by Brent and Michelle Killian from KT Mobile Tinting. Wall repair and room painting was done by Chris Hicks, Owner of the Brush Doctor. Also, Dr. Thomas Phillips of Spartanburg made a donation.

“It is our hope that families will bring their children to the shelter to meet and learn about cats," Boswell said. "They will have a positive environment to watch cats play when they are choosing a new pet. When we are at capacity, we have ten cats on the porch and additional cats in kennels.”

“We can’t thank our volunteers enough for their time, experience and effort in creating this space.”